Ravi Shastri likens Hardik Pandya to Kapil Dev as leader, looks forward to all-rounder leading Team India

Team India are back in action this week for the first time since the T20 World Cup, where they bowed out in the semi-finals following a 10-wicket thrashing at the hands of England.

All-rounder Hardik Pandya takes over the reins from regular skipper Rohit Sharma, who has been rested for the tour along with other senior players such as Virat Kohli. And for many observers of the game, the limited-overs tour of New Zealand could very well be a chance for Pandya to strengthen his credentials as the Rohit’s successor, given the latter is in the twilight of his career.

And among those backing Pandya for long-term captaincy is former India head coach Ravi Shastri, who likened him to 1983 World Cup-winning captain Kapil Dev not just for his all-round ability but also for his leadership skills.

“He has got that flamboyance and that exuberance. So that will reflect on the players in the team. I remember when Kapil Dev was captain. When you have an impact player and when you have all-rounder, when you have a player who is on the thick of action right through those 20 overs it makes a massive difference.

“It lifts the spirit of others and inspire others to emulate him. So I’m really looking forward to the way Hardik leads,” Shastri told the broadcasters ahead of the first T20I between New Zealand and India in Wellington, which got washed out due to rain.

Pandya had earlier joined the Gujarat Titans as their captain after seven seasons with the Mumbai Indians, and led the franchise to title victory in their debut season, beating Rajasthan Royals in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad earlier this year.

Pandya would later lead the Men in Blue during their tour of Ireland, where they played two T20Is and won both.

