Former Indian head coach Ravi Shastri has revealed that selection meetings, during his tenure, were attended by people who were “not supposed” to take part in them.

While talking to ESPNCricinfo, when he asked about insights into the selection meetings, he said, “I have zero first-hand experience. In the seven years, I was part of the team, I never went near a selection meeting. I wasn’t invited either. I think, in the long run, yes. As a coach, you spend a lot of time with the boys, it’s important; not in the voting capacity, but at least to hear what’s the selectors are thinking, what’s their train of thought. And then, to decide what the right thing for the side.”

“I have zero idea how it starts, and how it finishes, and who are there in the meeting. From what I gather, there were a lot of people over the last 3-4 years inside the selection meetings, who were not supposed to be there. It’s against the constitution,” Shastri further said.

Shastri was the head coach when former Indian captain Sourav Ganguly was the BCCI president. A few media reports have said that Ganguly was present in selection meetings throughout his tenure.

Shastri had a pretty successful run as a coach. Under his guidance, India beat Australia in Australia, made strong performances in England and South Africa and won the limit-overs series in New Zealand. The side could not win any ICC title under him, however.

He left the position following the 2021 T20 World Cup. His exit saw a little chaotic time for Team India. Star batter Virar Kohli was relieved of his role as the ODI captain and a month after that he left the Test captaincy as well. There were reports of things not being right between him and the BCCI chief Ganguly.

Even recently both avoided the customary post-match handshake after an IPL match between the Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Delhi Capitals.

