While India continue to look for answers as far as their ideal batting combination is concerned in the build-up to the Asia Cup and the ICC World Cup, former India head coach Ravi Shastri feels the inclusion of more left-handed batters could be the solution.

Former India captain and all-rounder Shastri, who served as the head coach between 2017 and 2021, felt the inclusion of two left-handed batters alongside senior spin-bowling all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja could be the solution to India’s quest for the ideal top-seven going forward.

Shastri also threw his weight behind wicketkeeper-batter Ishan Kishan and Tilak Varma, who got his international career off to a impressive start in the recently-concluded T20I series against West Indies. He also mentioned Yashasvi Jaiswal, who like Varma made a sensational debut across formats for the Indian team in the Caribbean.

“There are three other positions where I think two left-handers have to come in. Now, this is where the selectors’ role comes in because they are watching. They know who’s the guy who’s hot. If Tilak Varma is hot, bring him in. If you think (Yashasvi) Jaiswal is hot, bring him in,” Shastri told Star Sports.

Two right-handers, KL Rahul and Shreyas Iyer, are expected to make a comeback from injury in the Asia Cup beginning 31 August, making it tougher for the management to include three left-handers in the playing eleven.

Shastri also backed Kishan to come good.

“If you have persisted with Ishan Kishan for the last six to eight months, and he’s going to keep wickets, he comes in, in any case. But, get two left-handers,” he said.

“Including Jaddu, there should be three left-handers in the top seven. Ishan Kishan has been keeping for the last 15 months. Why go somewhere else?”

The former India captain also heaped praise on Varma, who made a successful start to his international career in the West Indies.

“(I am) very, very impressed with Tilak Varma. And, I want a left-hander. If I am looking for a left-hander, I would really look in that direction,” he concluded.

With inputs from PTI