Ravi Shastri, ballsy as ever: Nail-biting finish in Adelaide Test makes Indian coach's body defy laws of physiology
Not best known for his measured usage of words, an uninhibited, unabashed and a ballsy Ravi Shastri said, "Chhodenge bilkul nahi but wahaan thodi der ke liye goti muh mein tha!"
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4397
|116
|2
|England
|5310
|108
|3
|South Africa
|3712
|106
|4
|New Zealand
|2834
|105
|5
|Australia
|3663
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3888
|93
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6918
|126
|2
|India
|7000
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4803
|112
|4
|South Africa
|4985
|111
|5
|Pakistan
|4370
|102
|6
|Australia
|3980
|100
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|4979
|138
|2
|India
|5298
|126
|3
|England
|2586
|118
|4
|Australia
|3266
|117
|5
|South Africa
|2502
|114
|6
|New Zealand
|2803
|112
India created history by winning the first match of a Test series in Australia when the Virat Kohli-led side defeated the hosts by 31 runs at Adelaide.
In a tense final day of the Test, the visitors held their nerve as Australia's lower order fought with great valour to close in on the target, with the Indians eventually capping off a classy win after Josh Hazlewood edged Ravichandran Ashwin to KL Rahul at second slip.
However, the same class was amiss in India coach Ravi Shastri's post-match interview with broadcasters Sony Pictures Network. The tension of a close finish got to Shastri and he gave us fair sense of what went through his mind reacted and perhaps a little too much regarding how his body behaved.
In an interaction, former India batting great and now an expert and broadcaster Sunil Gavaskar reminded Shastri of the hashtag that runs with the channel's promo, which is #ChhodnaMat.
Gavaskar said, "The hashtag of this series is #ChhodnaMat, I would like to tell you that."
Not best known for his measured usage of words, an uninhibited, unabashed and, well, 'ballsy' Shastri said, "Chhodenge bilkul nahi but wahaan thodi der ke liye goti muh mein tha!"
Often we hear having our hearts up our mouth, Shastri is clearly one notch higher.
As much as we would like to provide our readers with accurate, holistic and complete view of the information, for readers who do not necessarily understand Shastri's statement for this one time we would excuse ourselves from explaining it. Here are few tweets that might help you understand it better.
Updated Date:
Dec 10, 2018
