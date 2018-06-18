First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 4 Jun 17, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Scotland tied with Ireland
T20I Tri-Series in NED | Match 3 Jun 16, 2018
IRE Vs SCO
Ireland beat Scotland by 46 runs
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
SAW vs NZW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
Womens T20I Tri-Series in England Jun 20, 2018
ENGW vs SAW
The Cooper Associates County Ground, Taunton
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ratnakar Shetty writes to CoA officials to know about progress on Mumbai Cricket Association's draft constitution

In an email to the CoA, Shetty, who has held various positions in the MCA and also in the BCCI, wrote, "Just wanted to know if there is any progress on the draft Constitution of the MCA following the informal meeting of the members."

Press Trust of India, June 18, 2018

Mumbai: Veteran cricket administrator Ratnakar Shetty has written to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), seeking to know the progress on the draft constitution.

File image of Ratnakar Shetty. Reuters

File image of Ratnakar Shetty. Reuters

In an email to the CoA, Shetty, who has held various positions in the MCA and also in the BCCI, wrote, "Just wanted to know if there is any progress on the draft Constitution of the MCA following the informal meeting of the members."

The CoA, comprising retired Supreme Court judge Justice HL Gokhale and retired High Court judge Justice VM Kanade, has been tasked with preparing a new draft constitution, incorporating recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha panel.

"While the Supreme Court is to hear the case on 5th July, 2018, there is no guarantee that the apex court will alter/amend the final order passed by the Supreme Court on 18th July, 2016," Shetty said in the email.

He also informed that he has been appointed as an 'observer' by the Hyderabad High Court to assist the CoA of Hyderabad Cricket Association in the process of amending that association's constitution.

"I have been appointed as an Observer by the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad to assist the Committee of Administrators of Hyderabad Cricket Association in the smooth conduct of the SGM to be convened by HCA to make amendments to their rules and regulations as per Lodha Committee recommendations," he said.

When contacted, Shetty confirmed that he had sent the email, and said he was yet to get a response from the MCA.

Updated Date: Jun 18, 2018

Tags : #BCCI #High Court Judge Justice VM Kanade #Hyderabad Cricket Association #Justice HL Gokhale #Lodha Committee Recommendations #MCA #Mumbai Cricket Association #Ratnakar Shetty #SportsTracker #Supreme Court

Also See

Social Media Star: Karan Johar and Mallika Dua talk about trolls, airport looks and beauty apps




CRICKET SCORES


Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3589 112
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 2914 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 5599 124
2 India 5492 122
3 South Africa 3842 113
4 New Zealand 4602 112
5 Pakistan 3279 102
6 Australia 3474 102
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3270 131
2 Australia 1894 126
3 India 3932 123
4 New Zealand 2542 116
5 England 1951 115
6 South Africa 2058 114
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all