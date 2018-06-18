Ratnakar Shetty writes to CoA officials to know about progress on Mumbai Cricket Association's draft constitution
Press Trust of India,
June 18, 2018
Mumbai: Veteran cricket administrator Ratnakar Shetty has written to the Committee of Administrators (CoA) of the Mumbai Cricket Association (MCA), seeking to know the progress on the draft constitution.
File image of Ratnakar Shetty. Reuters
In an email to the CoA, Shetty, who has held various positions in the MCA and also in the BCCI, wrote, "Just wanted to know if there is any progress on the draft Constitution of the MCA following the informal meeting of the members."
The CoA, comprising retired Supreme Court judge Justice HL Gokhale and retired High Court judge Justice VM Kanade, has been tasked with preparing a new draft constitution, incorporating recommendations of the Justice RM Lodha panel.
"While the Supreme Court is to hear the case on 5th July, 2018, there is no guarantee that the apex court will alter/amend the final order passed by the Supreme Court on 18th July, 2016," Shetty said in the email.
He also informed that he has been appointed as an 'observer' by the Hyderabad High Court to assist the CoA of Hyderabad Cricket Association in the process of amending that association's constitution.
"I have been appointed as an Observer by the High Court of Judicature at Hyderabad to assist the Committee of Administrators of Hyderabad Cricket Association in the smooth conduct of the SGM to be convened by HCA to make amendments to their rules and regulations as per Lodha Committee recommendations," he said.
When contacted, Shetty confirmed that he had sent the email, and said he was yet to get a response from the MCA.
