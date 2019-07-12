First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC | 2nd Semi Final Jul 11, 2019
AUS vs ENG
England beat Australia by 8 wickets
ICC CWC | 1st Semi Final Jul 09, 2019
IND vs NZ
New Zealand beat India by 18 runs
ZIM in IRE Jul 12, 2019
IRE vs ZIM
Bready Cricket Club, Magheramason, Bready
ICC CWC Jul 14, 2019
NZ vs ENG
Lord's, London
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan captain across all formats following disastrous World Cup show

Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as Afghanistan captain ahead of the World Cup, will be Rashid Khan’s deputy.

Reuters, Jul 12, 2019 18:20:17 IST

Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been appointed as the team’s new captain across all three formats, the country’s cricket board (ACB) announced on Friday.

Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan captain across all formats following disastrous World Cup show

File image of Rashid Khan. Reuters

Rashid, 20, who already captains the team in Twenty20 Internationals, will take over from Gulbadin Naib in one-dayers and Rahmat Shah in tests.

The decision follows Afghanistan’s dismal run at the Cricket World Cup, where they lost all nine of their matches and finished at the bottom of the standings.

Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as captain ahead of the World Cup, will be Rashid’s deputy.

Afghan, who led his country to a maiden Test win against Ireland earlier this year, has been a regular member of the team since 2009.

Updated Date: Jul 12, 2019 18:20:17 IST

Tags : Afghanistan, Afghanistan Cricket, Asghar Afghan, Cricket, Gulbadin Naib, ICC Cricket World Cup 2019, Rashid Khan, SportsTracker

Also See


World Cup 2019 Points Table

Team p w l nr pts
India 9 7 1 1 15
Australia 9 7 2 0 14
England 9 6 3 0 12
New Zealand 9 5 3 1 11
Pakistan 9 5 3 1 11
Sri Lanka 9 3 4 2 8
South Africa 9 3 5 1 7
Bangladesh 9 3 5 1 7
West Indies 9 2 6 1 5
Afghanistan 9 0 9 0 0




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3631 113
2 New Zealand 2547 111
3 South Africa 2917 108
4 England 3663 105
5 Australia 2640 98
6 Sri Lanka 3462 94
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6420 123
2 India 6807 122
3 New Zealand 4763 113
4 Australia 5470 112
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 4756 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 7365 283
2 England 4253 266
3 South Africa 4196 262
4 Australia 5471 261
5 India 7273 260
6 New Zealand 4056 254
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all