Rashid Khan appointed Afghanistan captain across all formats following disastrous World Cup show
Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as Afghanistan captain ahead of the World Cup, will be Rashid Khan’s deputy.
World Cup 2019 Points Table
|Team
|p
|w
|l
|nr
|pts
|India
|9
|7
|1
|1
|15
|Australia
|9
|7
|2
|0
|14
|England
|9
|6
|3
|0
|12
|New Zealand
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Pakistan
|9
|5
|3
|1
|11
|Sri Lanka
|9
|3
|4
|2
|8
|South Africa
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|Bangladesh
|9
|3
|5
|1
|7
|West Indies
|9
|2
|6
|1
|5
|Afghanistan
|9
|0
|9
|0
|0
Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has been appointed as the team’s new captain across all three formats, the country’s cricket board (ACB) announced on Friday.
File image of Rashid Khan. Reuters
Rashid, 20, who already captains the team in Twenty20 Internationals, will take over from Gulbadin Naib in one-dayers and Rahmat Shah in tests.
The decision follows Afghanistan’s dismal run at the Cricket World Cup, where they lost all nine of their matches and finished at the bottom of the standings.
Asghar Afghan, who was sacked as captain ahead of the World Cup, will be Rashid’s deputy.
Afghan, who led his country to a maiden Test win against Ireland earlier this year, has been a regular member of the team since 2009.
Updated Date:
Jul 12, 2019 18:20:17 IST
