Rankings boost for India after 3-0 series win over Zimbabwe

After a comprehensive 3-0 ODI series win over Zimbabwe, India saw improvement in their ODI rankings to 111 rating points and third place overall. The Men in Blue are behind second-placed England and table-toppers New Zealand at the moment.

Pakistan too had positive movement as the Babar Azam-led unit, after their hard-fought series win over Netherlands, moved to 107 rating points to fourth. There was no movement whatsoever for England as they are currently playing the Tests vs South Africa. New Zealand on the other hand hold a slight lead at top as they lost one out of the three fixtures they played against the West Indies.

Kiwis have another chance to build on their lead when they take on Australia in the ODIs early next month. A series loss Down Under could see them slip to second and also allow Australia overtake Pakistan in the table. India will have a chance at improving their ODI standings when they host South Africa at the start of October. Pakistan on the other hand don't have any T20 fixtures until after T20 World Cup in Australia.

Immediate action is now Asia Cup 2022 when arch-rivals India and Pakistan will lock horns in what promises to be a mouth-watering contest on August 28.