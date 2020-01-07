First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 2 Jan 06, 2020
NAM vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 runs
ICC CWC League 2 | Match 1 Jan 05, 2020
OMA vs UAE
Oman beat United Arab Emirates by 5 wickets
SL in IND Jan 07, 2020
IND vs SL
Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore
IRE in WI Jan 07, 2020
WI vs IRE
Kensington Oval, Bridgetown, Barbados
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy: Rohit Sharma gives pep talk to beleaguered Mumbai team after back-to-back defeats at home

Senior India player Rohit Sharma on Tuesday gave a pep talk to the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, which has suffered back-to-back defeats at home.

Press Trust of India, Jan 07, 2020 16:40:44 IST

Mumbai: Senior India player Rohit Sharma on Tuesday gave a pep talk to the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team, which has suffered back-to-back defeats at home.

Mumbai lost to Railways first by 10 wickets at the Wankhede Stadium and were then beaten by domestic heavyweights Karnataka at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground by five wickets on Sunday.

Ranji Trophy: Rohit Sharma gives pep talk to beleaguered Mumbai team after back-to-back defeats at home

File image of Rohit Sharma. Getty Images

A source in the Mumbai team, who was present on the occasion, said India's limited overs vice captain "spoke to the Mumbai Ranji team on how to overcome the current situation" at the suburban BKC facility.

Rohit, who has been rested for the current T20 series against Sri Lanka, had watched the second day's play between Mumbai and Karnataka on Saturday for a brief while.

He comes to the BKC for training and had batted in the nets on Sunday.

Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant, bowling coach Pradeep Sundaram and team manager Ajinkya Naik were also present on the occasion.

The 41-time domestic champions will take on Tamil Nadu in an away game at the MA Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai from 11 January.

Skipper Suryakumar Yadav, who is travelling to New Zealand with India A squad, won't be available for the game.

In the combined Group A and B standings, Mumbai are languishing at the 13th spot as of now, having won one game and lost two. Only five teams from combined A and B Group can make to the knockouts.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 07, 2020 16:40:44 IST

Tags : Cricket, Indian Cricket Team, Karnataka, Mumbai, Mumbai Cricket Team, Railways, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Ttophy 2019-20, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all