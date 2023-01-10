Ranji Trophy: Mumbai's Prithvi Shaw hits double century against Assam, remains unbeaten on 240 at stumps on Day 1

Mumbai opener Prithvi Shaw on Tuesday slammed an unbeaten 240 against Assam in the Ranji Trophy Group B match in Guwahati, thereby registering his second First Class double ton.

Prithvi Shaw reached the milestone off 235 deliveries, and so far has scored 33 fours and one six.

At stumps on Day 1, Mumbai were in a commanding position with their first innings score reading 397/2. Prithvi Shaw’s batting partner, skipper Ajinkya Rahane, was unbeaten at 73.

Earlier, the 23-year-old had got to his century in just 107 deliveries, playing an aggressive knock with regular boundaries.

This was the youngster’s first century across formats, since scoring 134 against Assam at the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy late in 2022.

In October 2022, Shaw had shared a cryptic post on Instagram after being snubbed for the home ODI series against South Africa.

“Don’t trust their words, trust their actions, because actions will prove why words are meaningless,” the batter had posted after his exclusion from the team.

Much recently, Shaw had shared another cryptic message on social media after being left out of Team India squads for the T20I and ODI series against Sri Lanka.

An Instagram story that Shaw shared contained a reel that had a shayari (poetry) from Uzair Hijazi: “Kisi ne muft me paa liya vo shakhs, jo mujhe har keemat pe chahiye tha”, which roughly translates to ‘someone got for free what I wanted the most’.

Shaw last played for India, in a T20I against Sri Lanka in July 2021 in Colombo, where he was dismissed for a golden duck by Dushmantha Chameera.