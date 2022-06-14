Ranji Trophy: Mumbai captain Prithvi Shaw departs for duck against UP in semi-final

41-time champions Mumbai had an inauspicious start to their Ranji Trophy semi-finals as their captain Prithvi Shaw departed for a duck against Uttar Pradesh on Day 1 in Bengaluru on Tuesday.

Shaw, whose team was sent into bat first, was dismissed off the very first over of the day by Yash Dayal, who had him taken by Priyam Garg. Shaw lost his wicket on the third ball of the match as he went for a drive but the ball took a thick edge off the bat and carried to Garg at the second slip.

At the time of writing this report, Mumbai were down at 25/2 after 15 overs as Shivam Mavi caught Armaan Jaffer (10 runs off 43 balls) lbw.

Shaw, who scored 245 runs in nine matches at the IPL 2022, scored a 21 and 72 runs in Mumbai's massive 725-run win over Uttarakhand in the quarter-finals, where Suved Parkar (252) and Sarfaraz Khan (153) shone with the bat for the winners while Shams Mulani picked a five-for.

Shaw's consistency with the bat has been an issue as in the IPL he scored two half centuries over nine innings for Delhi Capitals with his best knock of 61 against Lucknow Super Giants.

Teams:

Uttar Pradesh (Playing XI): Madhav Kaushik, Samarth Singh, Priyam Garg, Karan Sharma(c), Rinku Singh, Dhruv Jurel(w), Prince Yadav, Saurabh Kumar, Shivam Mavi, Yash Dayal, Ankit Rajpoot

Mumbai (Playing XI): Prithvi Shaw(c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Armaan Jaffer, Suved Parkar, Sarfaraz Khan, Hardik Tamore(w), Shams Mulani, Tanush Kotian, Tushar Deshpande, Dhawal Kulkarni, Mohit Avasthi

