First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 12 Sep 02, 2018
NEP Vs SIN
Nepal beat Singapore by 4 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier | Match 11 Sep 02, 2018
UAE Vs MAL
United Arab Emirates beat Malaysia by 8 wickets
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 04, 2018
MAL vs SIN
Kinrara Academy Oval, Kuala Lumpur
Asia Cup Qualifier Sep 04, 2018
UAE vs OMA
Bayuemas Oval, Kuala Lumpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener named as consultant coach of Delhi for upcoming season

Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been named as the consultant coach of Delhi's Ranji Trophy team for the upcoming 2018-19 season

Press Trust of India, September 03, 2018

New Delhi: Former South Africa all-rounder Lance Klusener has been named as the consultant coach of Delhi's Ranji Trophy team for the upcoming 2018-19 season.

File image of Lance Klusener. AFP

File image of Lance Klusener. AFP

While former Delhi skipper Mithun Manhas will be the chief coach, Klusener's appointment is certainly the most high profile among the support staff across domestic teams.

"Lance Klusner will be Cricket Consultant of Ranji Team of DCCA for One-day tournaments starting from 19th September (Vijay Hazare trophy and Deodhar Trophy) and domestic T20 tournament scheduled in February 2019," DDCA president Rajat Sharma told PTI on Monday.

"His role will require his services alongside the main coach and all the other coaches in the team," Sharma added.

The 46-year old Klusener had played 49 Tests for South Africa with 1906 runs and 80 wickets in his kitty. He had four Test hundreds and best bowling performance of 8 for 64.

However, it was the ODI format where he came into his own in the 171 games in which he scored 3576 runs and took 192 wickets.

The highlight of his career was the 1999 World Cup where he was adjudged Player of the Tournament.

Meanwhile, the DDCA has also announced the names of the coaches for the various age group teams.

For the U-23 team, T Anand will be the chief coach with Hitesh Jain and Robin Singh Jr being appointed batting and bowling coaches respectively.

In the U-19, Rajeev Vinayak will be the chief coach with NS Negi as the assistant coach and V Aravind as the bowling coach.

In the U-16s, Pankaj Joshi will be the batting coach while Arun Singh will be the bowling coach.

For the U-14s, Pradeep Chawla is the batting coach and Joginder Singh the bowling coach.

The women's selection committee was also announced with Anjum Chopra, Jaya Sharma and Renuka Dua being the members of the senior panel.

The junior women's committee comprises Amita Sharma, Reshma Gandhi and Vandana Gupta.

Updated Date: Sep 03, 2018

Tags : #Cricket #Cricket News #DCCA #Lance Klusener #ODI #Rajat Sharma #Ranji Trophy #South Africa #Sports #SportsTracker

Also See

At 24, Varun's start-up was worth a million dollars




CRICKET SCORES


Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 3634 125
2 South Africa 3712 106
3 Australia 3499 106
4 New Zealand 2354 102
5 England 3772 97
6 Sri Lanka 3668 97
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6470 127
2 India 5819 121
3 New Zealand 4602 112
4 South Africa 4275 110
5 Pakistan 3844 104
6 Australia 3699 100
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 3972 132
2 India 4601 124
3 Australia 2570 122
4 England 2448 117
5 New Zealand 2542 116
6 South Africa 2093 110
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all