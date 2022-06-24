Ranji Trophy final: Yash Dubey slams ton, MP dominate Mumbai on Day 3

Madhya Pradesh dominated the opening session on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final against Mumbai. Being played at the M Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru, MP moved to 228/1 still trailing Mumbai by 146 runs on Friday.

Yash Dubey and Shubham Sharma ensured a wicket-less session with the former bringing up his century in the final over before the Lunch break.

Dubey brought up his second first-class century in 234 balls and was ably supported at the other end by Sharma who remained unbeaten on 88 runs from 166 balls.

The 23-year-old Dubey has had a strong couple of matches in the domestic competition. He scored an unbeaten 85 against Meghalaya and 289 against Kerala to go with the century now.

Yash Dubey shuts out the noise after reaching his century for MP! #RanjiTrophypic.twitter.com/VhGPyVrhpS — Sreshth Shah (@sreshthx) June 24, 2022

Dubey swept a full ball from Tanush Kotian to fine leg, beat the fielder stationed at short fine leg to bring up the century.

MP enjoyed their share of luck in the session with Sharma dropped when he was on 55 runs. Tushar Deshpande drew a sliced drive but the fielder dropped the chance when MP were 148/1.

Over the course of 105 runs without conceding a wicket, MP also endured some nervous close moments. Multiple leg before appeals were turned down, run out attempts came close but didn't result in a wicket - much to Mumbai's disappointment.

Madhya Pradesh are looking to win their first Ranji Trophy title against 41-time winners Mumbai who had posted 374 runs on the board in the first innings. Sarfaraz Khan and Yashasvi Jaiswal had starred with the bat for Mumbai scoring 134 and 78 runs respectively.

