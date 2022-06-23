Ranji Trophy final: Sarfaraz Khan slams century, Mumbai post 374 runs vs Madhya Pradesh

Sarfaraz Khan slammed his fourth century of the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season to continue the onslaught on opposition bowling. The Mumbai batter brought up yet another milestone in the final against Madhya Pradesh on Thursday. Sarfaraz brought up his ton with a boundary down the ground. Having taken 190 balls, Sarfaraz punched the air in celebration as the ball went past the rope.

A full and tossed up delivery by Kumar Kartikeya just outside off allowed Sarfaraz to free his arms and send the ball over the bowler's head. In jubilation, he slapped his thigh and took in the applause from the crowd.

He was eventually dismissed for 134 runs and became the final Mumbai wicket to fall. A slower delivery, outside off, by Gaurav Yadav proved fatal for Sarfaraz's prized wicket. He went too early into it, and opposition captain Aditya Shrivastava took an easy catch near deep extra cover.

The 41-time champions posted 374 runs on the board having opted to bat on Wednesday. They were 248/5 at close on Day 1 - adding 126 runs on the second day.

Gaurav Yadav was the highest wicket-taker for MP with figures of 4/106 ahead of Anubhav Agarwal 3/81 and Saransh Jain 2/47.

Sarfaraz's previous centuries this season have gone on to become big scores. He scored 275 runs against Saurashtra, 153 against Uttarakhand, 165 against Odisha.

He also took his tally in the 2021-22 Ranji Trophy season beyond 900 runs and remained on course to better his 928 runs from the 2019-20 season.

