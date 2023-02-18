Ranji Trophy Final Live Score, Bengal vs Saurashtra Day 3: Latest score, updates and ball-by-ball from the domestic cricket competition.
Kolkata: Saurashtra batters complimented their bowler’s superb performance on Day 1 by securing a comprehensive lead of 143 runs at stumps on the second day in Kolkata’s Eden Gardens on Friday.
Arpit Vasavada (81*) and Sheldon Jackson (59) ensured that Saurashtra grasped a firm grip over Bengal ending the day at 317/5, dampening their chances to stage a comeback in the Ranji finals.
Opener Harvik Desai played a half-century knock while Chirag Jani remained unbeaten on 57 at the stumps on Day 2.
Mukesh Kumar and Ishan Porel were the only Bengal bowlers to make it to the wicket’s column as they scalped two wickets each.
Brief Score: Saurashtra 317/5 (Vasavada 81*, Jackson 59, Jani 57*; Ishan Porel 2-72) vs Bengal 174 (Shahbaz 69, A Porel 50: Sakariya 3-33, Unadkat 3-44)
Sheldon Jackson's 160 off 245 balls and Arpit Vasavada's 112 off 219 balls synergised into a 232-run fourth-wicket stand to bring Saurashtra back into the contest.
Akash Deep's 5/42 rattled Madhya Pradesh's recovery act led by overnight batter Saransh Jain (65) as he claimed two wickets in two balls.
Bengal hammered Madhya Pradesh by 306 runs after setting them an improbable 548-run target while Arpit Vasavada's unbeaten 47 helped Saurashtra overcome a batting collapse to successfully chase down 115 in the other semi-final.