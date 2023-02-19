Kolkata: Jaydev Unadkat and Chetan Sakariya took two wickets each to reduce Bengal to 169/4 on Day 3 of the Ranji Trophy final against Saurashtra. Bengal still trail Saurashtra by 61 runs.

Bengal were bowled out for 174 in the first innings batting first and Saurashtra posted a mammoth 404 in reply. To have any real chance of clinching the trophy, Bengal need a strong second innings show but they were dealt another blow by Unadkat and Sakariya at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

Sumanta Gupta (1) and Abhimanyu Easwaran (16) fell to Sakariya while Sudip Kumar Gharami (14) and Anustup Majumdar (61) became victims of Unadkat. Captain Manoj Tiwary is batting on 57 not out while Shahbaz Ahmed is 13 not out.

Bengal would ideally hope to bat through the day and earn a challenging lead that could put Saurashtra in trouble, otherwise, it’s difficult to see how the Unadkat-led side could miss out on the title.

Brief scores:

Bengal: 174 and 169/4; 52.5 overs (Anustup Majumdar 61, Manoj Tiwary 57 batting).

Saurashtra: 404; 110 overs (Arpit Vasavada 81, Chirag Jani 60, Sheldon Jackson 59, Harvik Desai 50; Mukesh Kumar 4/111, Akash Deep 3/111, Ishan Porel 3/86). Bengal trail by 61 runs.

