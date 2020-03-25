First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Chappell-Hadlee Trophy | 1st ODI Mar 13, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Australia beat New Zealand by 71 runs
AUT in BEL Apr 18, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
AUT in BEL Apr 19, 2020
BEL vs AUT
Royal Brussels Cricket Ground, Brussels
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy: Chandrakant Pandit keen to replicate Vidarbha success with Madhya Pradesh

India's most successful journeyman domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit will now coach Madhya Pradesh in the next season after completing three eventful years with Vidarbha in which they won back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles.

Press Trust of India, Mar 25, 2020 18:13:03 IST

India's most successful journeyman domestic coach Chandrakant Pandit will now coach Madhya Pradesh in the next season after completing three eventful years with Vidarbha in which they won back-to-back Ranji Trophy and Irani Cup titles.

In fact, Pandit during the final phase of his career played as a professional for Madhya Pradesh after a successful first-class record with Mumbai and for some time for Assam.

Ranji Trophy: Chandrakant Pandit keen to replicate Vidarbha success with Madhya Pradesh

Vidarbha won both the Ranji and Irani trophies in 2017-18 and 2018-19 seasons under the guidance of Chandrakant Pandit. PTI

Pandit expressed confidence that he can end Madhya Pradesh's trophy drought.

"I have been working with so many states, and this is one of the states for which I have played cricket as a professional and I was coach cum player and captain. The environment is known to me," Pandit told PTI.

"After so many years, I am going back there. There are young players in MP, similar to Vidarbha. I'm sure I will be able to do a good job as good as with MP," Pandit said.

The former India stumper said he likes a two to three season stint with any domestic team.

"Three years I had done with Vidarbha because I think of spending time for two-three years (with a team). Whatever we did with Vidarbha, all the credit goes to players and of course the support I received from Prashant Vaidya and VCA President Anand Jaiswal. The players too responded well," recalled Pandit, who was part when Vidarbha made history.

It is learned that while the modalities of his contract are being worked out at the moment, Pandit is in all likelihood to get a period of two years.

The 58-year-old Pandit, a former domestic bulwark, has previously also coached Mumbai, Maharashtra and Kerala and is one of the most successful coaches in the domestic circuit. He was also the Director of Rajasthan Cricket in the past.

For the past three years, he was with Vidarbha and of those, two seasons Vidarbha won the Ranji Trophy and Irani Trophy. Pandit, who played five Tests and 36 ODIs for India, also played for Madhya Pradesh.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 25, 2020 18:13:03 IST

Tags : Chandrakant Pandit, Cricket, Irani Trophy, Madhya Pradesh, Ranji Trophy, Vidarbha

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all