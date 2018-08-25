New Delhi: Bengal are all set to be dealt with a telling blow as one of their premier batsmen Sudip Chatterjee is unlikely to get No Objection Certificate (NOC) from his employers, Indian Railways for the upcoming season.

Left-handed Chatterjee is employed with Metro Rail and the Indian Railways have summoned him for their pre-season camp, starting 29 August at the Karnail Singh Stadium in the capital.

Along with Chatterjee, Anushtup Majumdar has also been called for the camp.

The Bengal No 3 is currently playing Duleep Trophy for India Green side and scored 82 in the opening encounter.

Both Chatterjee and Majumdar procured NOC during last season but the Railway authorities are clear that no leeway will be given this time around.

"Railways have the first right on these sportspersons. Sudip is a valuable player for the Railways. This year, he and Anushtup will have to report to the camp and play for the Railways," Railways Sports Promotion Board (RSPB) secretary Rekha Yadav told PTI on Saturday.

Asked about the possible consequences if they don't report, Yadav said: "It's simple. If they don't report for the camp, they will not get NOC to play for any other state. In any case, it was the BCCI technical committee chaired by Sourav Ganguly which issued a diktat that only employees can play. We are giving them job security and in return we can expect them to play for Railways."

Chatterjee, who has played 49 first-class games so far, has scored 3396 runs with 10 hundreds and 16 half-centuries. He scored 514 runs and was the fourth highest scorer for Bengal while Majumdar, with 560 runs, was the third highest scorer.

Majumdar had earlier played for Railways but due to poor form was released and got an NOC to play for Bengal.

Asked what will happen if CAB president Sourav Ganguly requests her, Yadav replied: "I have huge respect for Mr Ganguly. I am very sure he understands that I am bound by rules so I don't think he would make any such request. As RSPB secretary, it is my duty to ensure that Railways field the best team and that's what has been my endeavour."