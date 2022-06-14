Ranji Trophy 2021-22, semi-final: Yashasvi Jaiswal hits second hundred on the trot for Mumbai

Mumbai's Yashasvi Jaiswal continued his form in the Ranji Trophy 2021-22 as he struck another hundred on the first day of the semi-final match against Uttar Pradesh in Bengaluru.

After being put into bat, the Mumbai side lost wickets at regular intervals and were 87/3 when Jaiswal and in-form Sarfaraz Khan came together to provide the resistance. The two batters put in a partnership of 83 runs for the fourth wicket before Sarfaraz was undone by UP captain Karan Sharma for 40 off 52.

The left-handed opener was then joined by Hardik Tamore and the two batters chipped in with a 63-run stand for the fifth wicket. Jaiswal notched up a hundred before eventually getting out to Sharma as he was caught by wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel for 100.

Mumbai were 260/5 with Tamore and Shams Mulani at the crease when stumps were called. While Jaiswal scored a ton, it was UP's sloppy fielding that also helped him achieve the milestone. The left-hander was dropped twice, first by Jurel which was certainly a tough chance and then by Rinku Singh in the slips earlier in his innings.

Jaiswal capitalised on the chances as he showed a lot of patience and didn't shy away from hitting away the deliveries which were in his arc, especially anything that was pitched up.

This was his second century in the knockout stage of this edition of Ranji Trophy. Jaiswal had struck 103 against Uttarakhand in the quarter-final match.

