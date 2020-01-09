First Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2019: Baba Indrajith returns to Tamil Nadu squad for Mumbai and Railways games

The middle-order batsman, who missed the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments, was included by the State Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association after he was declared fit, a press release here said.

Press Trust of India, Jan 09, 2020 20:32:26 IST

Chennai: Baba Indrajith, who had been out for a long time with a shoulder injury, was on Thursday added to the Tamil Nadu squad for the upcoming Ranji Trophy matches against Mumbai and Railways to be played here.

The middle-order batsman, who missed the Tamil Nadu Premier League 2019, Vijay Hazare Trophy and Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy tournaments, was included by the State Selection Committee of the Tamil Nadu Cricket Association after he was declared fit, a press release here said.

Ranji Trophy 2019: Baba Indrajith returns to Tamil Nadu squad for Mumbai and Railways games

Representational image. Getty Images

Indrajith has so far scored over 3,300 runs in 50 first- class matches, including nine centuries and a highest of 200.

Tamil Nadu will locks horns with Mumbai at the MA Chidambaram stadium here from January 11 while it will play host to the Railways between 19 and 22 January.

The selectors had on Wednesday named a strong squad for the two fixtures with ace off-spinner R Ashwin and the experienced duo of Dinesh Karthik and Abhinav Mukund making a return.

The team will be led by Vijay Shankar.

Updated Date: Jan 09, 2020 20:32:26 IST

