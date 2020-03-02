First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 4 Mar 01, 2020
THA vs MAL
Malaysia beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 3 Mar 01, 2020
HK vs NEP
Hong Kong beat Nepal by 43 runs
ZIM in BAN Mar 03, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Sylhet International Cricket Stadium, Sylhet
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Wriddhiman Saha may be included in squad if Bengal reach final, hints coach Arun Lal

Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha may be included in the Bengal Ranji Trophy squad if they reach the summit clash, coach Arun Lal hinted on Monday.

Press Trust of India, Mar 02, 2020 21:10:35 IST

Kolkata: Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha may be included in the Bengal Ranji Trophy squad if they reach the summit clash, coach Arun Lal hinted on Monday.

Bengal need seven wickets to defeat Karnataka in their ongoing last-four clash.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Wriddhiman Saha may be included in squad if Bengal reach final, hints coach Arun Lal

File image of Wriddhiman Saha. Reuters

The Virat Kohli-led side preferred swashbuckling Rishabh Pant over Saha for the Test series against New Zealand, which India lost 0-2.

With the Test series over both Saha and Mohammed Shami would be available but it's unlikely that the speedster would play.

"They are both big players. We would like to have them in our side. But the match is not over yet," Bengal coach Arun Lal told PTI.

Chasing a stiff 352, Karnataka have lost both their star player KL Rahul (0) and skipper Karun Nair (6) cheaply to be 83/3 with two more days remaining in the match.

If Karnataka managed to pull off the victory, it would be their record run chase. Their previous highest run chase was 265 against Andhra in 2000-01.

Bengal, who won their previous Ranji title during Sourav Ganguly's debut season way back in 1989-90, are eyeing their first final in 13 years.

They had lost to Mumbai by 132 runs in their last final appearance in 2007.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 02, 2020 21:10:35 IST

Tags : Arun Lal, Bengal Cricket Team, Cricket, Mohammed Shami, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Sports, SportsTracker, Wriddhiman Saha

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all