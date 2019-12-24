Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Under Shikhar Dhawan, Delhi look for win against bottom-placed Hyderabad
Delhi managed to get just one point from their game against Kerala before enduring an outright defeat against Andhra Pradesh
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Arunachal Pradesh drew with Mizoram
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Goa beat Meghalaya by an innings and 8 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs BIH Chandigarh drew with Bihar
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 187 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 182 runs
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20 International Series, 2019 PHIW Vs INAW Indonesia Women beat Philippines Women by 10 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Pakistan beat Sri Lanka by 263 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Dec 26th, 2019, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act protests LIVE Updates: No link between NPR and NRC, says Amit Shah, reiterates no discussion held on NRC yet
-
Hemant Soren to return for second time as Jharkhand CM: Well-planned campaign, focus on local issues helped JMM-Congress-RJD trounce BJP
-
Economic slowdown: Centre staring at Rs 63,200 cr shortfall in GST compensation cess collection, says report
-
Donald Trump impeachment: With fresh evidence in hand, Chuck Schumer demands more emails and documents
-
Lacking powerful leaders and worldly-wise elders, today's young Muslims have had to teach selves secularism, political savvy
-
Ten most underrated Hindi films of the decade, from Dhobi Ghat, Stanley Ka Dabba to Kaalakaandi, Sonchiriya
-
In Meghalaya's Smit village, examining the insiders versus outsiders debate at close quarters
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Indian shooters look to back up phenomenal year with record haul at the Games
-
From Magnetic Fields 2019, snapshots of the most original festival fashion
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Bolstered by the presence of impact top-order batsman Shikhar Dhawan and intimidating pacer Ishant Sharma, a beleaguered Delhi will look to turn things around when they take on Hyderabad in their Ranji Trophy group A encounter from Wednesday.
Delhi managed to get just one point from their game against Kerala before enduring an outright defeat against Andhra Pradesh.
File image of Shikhar Dhawan. AFP
But Hyderabad also exactly haven't set the stage on fire. They are also smarting from two outright defeats.
From the first two groups (A and B), the top five teams will go into the quarterfinals. After two rounds, Delhi are placed 12th among 17 teams and Hyderabad are languishing at the bottom.
Having performed below-par in all departments, the onus will certainly be on the two seasoned internationals who have been there and done that umpteen times at this very ground in the past.
The biggest problem has been the poor show of Dhruv Shorey and Jonty Sidhu in the middle-order.
"It is an opportunity for Delhi to turn things around as two senior players have come in, which will have an impact on the team's performance. Ishant did well in Test matches and I am making a comeback from injuries," skipper Dhawan said after a net session at the Kotla.
For Dhawan, it will be his first first-class game in 15 months as he tries to get into the groove for Sri Lanka T20 series, which could be a make or break for him with KL Rahul in prime form.
Dhawan's presence at the top will also give confidence to the dogged Kunal Chandela.
"I am here to share my experience with the younger lot and if they benefit from it, then why not," said the Delhi captain.
It is expected that Delhi will go into the game with three seamers in Ishant, Simarjeet Singh and Pawan Suyal.
Whether the team will play a specialist spinner depends on the conditions. If the conditions remain overcast, Delhi might opt for batting all-rounder Kunwar Bidhuri or else it could be seamer-all-rounder Subodh Bhati.
The slow bowler's duties will be performed by part-time off-spinners Nitish Rana and Lalit Yadav with three left-handed batsmen in the opposition line-up.
Among the opposition bowlers, Mohammed Siraj, who has played an ODI and three T20Is for India is the only name of repute. Seamer Ravi Kiran is also there in the Hyderabad ranks.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 19:47:43 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan to play for Delhi against Hyderabad; Jasprit Bumrah to feature for Gujarat
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Harshal Patel gives Haryana upper hand over Maharashtra; Delhi face tough task against Kerala
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: K Gowtham takes eight wickets to help Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu; wins for Haryana, Mumbai, Punjab, Gujarat