Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Tamil Nadu batsman Murali Vijay fined 10 percent of match fee for showing dissent
Out-of-favour India opener Murali Vijay was on Monday fined 10 percent of his match fee for expressing dissent over an on-field decision by the umpires on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs PUD Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs SAU Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs ODS Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 75 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA USA beat United Arab Emirates by 3 wickets
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK vs SL - Dec 11th, 2019, 10:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 11th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 11th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 12th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
LS passes Citizenship (Amendment) Bill by overwhelming majority: BJP gets support from JDU, YSRCP, BJD; Opposition calls legislation discriminatory
-
By introducing religious aspect to notion of citizenship, CAB threatens to put India, Indians on slippery slope
-
BWF World Tour 2019 Finals: PV Sindhu's record in top-tier tournaments gives her edge as she aims to end inconsistent year with title
-
BJP sweeps Karnataka bypolls, BS Yediyurappa govt retains majority; state Congress leaders Siddaramaiah, Dinesh Gundu Rao resign from posts
-
Paul A Volcker, Federal Reserve chairman who waged war on inflation and helped shape US economy for decades, dead at 92
-
Inside Edge season 2 review: Quintessential bad TV powered by Richa Chadha, Aamir Bashir's performances
-
Chanda Kochhar termination: Bombay High Court seeks RBI reply; next hearing on 18 December
-
Lovers in Auschwitz, parted at the end of World War 2, reunited 72 years later
-
Climate change: Increasing presence of peafowl across Kerala piques scientists’ interest
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Dindigul: Out-of-favour India opener Murali Vijay was on Monday fined 10 percent of his match fee for expressing dissent over an on-field decision by the umpires on the opening day of the Ranji Trophy match between Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.
File image of Murali Vijay. Reuters
The incident happened just two balls before tea in the 70th over when Ravichandran Ashwin and Co vociferously made a caught behind appeal against Pavan Deshpande but it was shot down by umpire Nitin Pandit.
Disappointed with the decision, Ashwin and the rest of his teammates surrounded the pitch before umpire Pandit walked up to the ace spinner to have a chat.
The square leg umpire Anil Dandekar, on the other hand, was trying to calm down an upset Vijay by holding his hand.
The TN team management later said that Vijay has been fined 10 percent of his match fee.
There were many decision which went against Tamil Nadu, leaving the players, including Ashwin, keeper N Jagadeesan and Vijay, aggrieved during the match.
In the match, Karnataka reached 259/6 at stumps after electing to bat with Devdutt Padikkal (78) and Pavan Deshpande (65) being the top performers for the visitors.
For the hosts, debutant left-arm spinner M Siddharth snapped two wickets, while Ashwin, K Vignesh and B Aparajith took one wicket each.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 10, 2019 08:01:04 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20 preview: Groups, format, players to watch out for and everything else you need to know about the domestic tournament
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Vidarbha batsman Wasim Jaffer becomes first cricketer to make 150 appearances in tournament
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai skipper one week before start of tournament