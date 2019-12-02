Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Suryakumar Yadav named Mumbai skipper one week before start of tournament
In-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav was on Monday named the captain of Mumbai's Ranji team a week ahead of start of the domestic powerhouse's campaign in the prestigious cricket tournament.
- England in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2019 NZ Vs ENG Live Now
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 KAR Vs TN Karnataka beat Tamil Nadu by 1 run
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 TN Vs RAJ Tamil Nadu beat Rajasthan by 7 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 HAR Vs KAR Karnataka beat Haryana by 8 wickets
- Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, 2019 PUN Vs MUM Mumbai beat Punjab by 22 runs
- South Asian Games Women's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEPW Vs MDVW Nepal Women beat Maldives Women by 10 wickets
- Pakistan in Australia, 2 Test Series, 2019 AUS Vs PAK Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
- Afghanistan and West Indies in India, Only Test, 2019 AFG Vs WI West Indies beat Afghanistan by 9 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 6th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs USA - Dec 8th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 8th, 2019, 07:00 PM IST
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW vs KENW - Dec 3rd, 2019, 06:00 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs GUJ - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR vs MAH - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT vs JK - Dec 9th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
India's rape crisis won't be solved by hangman's noose; examining system that breeds such criminals need of hour
-
Nirmala Sitharaman wrong in playing down Rahul Bajaj criticism: How does questioning govt hurt national interest?
-
Narendra Modi wanted us to 'work together' in Maharashtra, but I rejected offer, claims NCP chief Sharad Pawar
-
GDP nosedives to 6-year low: Economy needs rooted policy wonks, not supercops with harsh approach to macroeconomics
-
NATO Summit 2019: European allies on collision course with Donald Trump as non-dollar deal with Iran gets more takers
-
Arjun Kapoor on his approach to Panipat: Wanted to unlearn baggage that comes with period films
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: Back in amateur boxing 'game', Vikas Krishan Yadav recalibrating his style to stake claim to 69kg spot
-
With The Unquiet River, historian Arupjyoti Saikia plays biographer to the Brahmaputra, charts its ever-shifting course
-
Romancing With Revolution: Author Zaheer Ali on the life and works of Faiz Ahmed Faiz
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|4659
|119
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3270
|99
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
In-form batsman Suryakumar Yadav was on Monday named the captain of Mumbai's Ranji team a week ahead of start of the domestic powerhouse's campaign in the prestigious cricket tournament.
The 29-year-old batsman was in a red-hot form during the just concluded Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy, a T20 competition in which Mumbai were out in the Super League stage.
File image of Suryakumar Yadav. Sportzpics
"Going by the new constitution, they (ad-hoc selection committee) invited Surya and appointed him as the captain," a senior Mumbai Cricket Association official, privy to the development, told PTI.
Yadav was replaced as the captain during the 2014-15 Ranji season mid-way and was also dropped in the last edition of the tournament.
But all that is now past and Yadav would like to make a fresh start and turn the fortunes of the 41-time Ranji champions in the 2019-2020 season.
A prolific batsman, Yadav's leadership skills will be tested in the new season.
Yadav, who made his Mumbai debut against Delhi way back in 2010, is one of the senior players of the team. In 72 first-class matches, he has amassed 4,818 runs with 12 hundreds and 24 half centuries.
Meanwhile, it has been reliably learnt that the Milind-Rege led ad-hoc selection committee of the MCA has finalised the Mumbai squad, though the association was yet to put it on its website.
Mumbai begin their Ranji Trophy campaign against Baroda in Vadodara from 9 December.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 02, 2019 22:37:13 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Delhi include Virat Kohli, Shikhar Dhawan in 30-member probables list ahead of tournament
BCCI restores RCA's administrative power in Apex Council meeting; association to function like regular state body
Simon Taufel calls for structural review of India's domestic umpiring programme to create pathway to ICC's Elite Panel