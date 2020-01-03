Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Shubman Gill sparks major controversy after refusing to walk off despite being given out against Delhi
An argument with the umpire followed after Gill refused to leave the crease despite being given out and the batsman was later reinstated after a discussion between the on-field officials.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MUM Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BAR Vs RLY Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs ASS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 5th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 6th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Watch: In aftermath of police action during anti-CAA protests in Bihar's Aurangabad, video proof emerges of cops wrecking vehicles, barging into homes
-
On Day 1 as CDS, Gen Bipin Rawat moves towards setting up of joint Air Defence Command, but integration of forces a key challenge
-
JD(U) seeks to establish upper hand in Bihar NDA alliance after BJP's Assembly poll losses, pushback over CAA and NRC
-
Iran's Gen Qassem Soleimani killed in US airstrike in Baghdad; Pentagon confirms Trump ordered killing after attack on embassy
-
The future is sci-fi: A vision of the 2020s, seen through seven works of pop culture from the past
-
New memoir of Balraj Sahni by his son is heartfelt — and revealing of contradictions in actor's well-intentioned life
-
Cats music review: Tom Hooper deserves revocation of past Oscar for this meow-sical cat-astrophe
-
ISL 2019-20: With momentum on their side, FC Goa look to turn tables on Bengaluru FC in clash of titans
-
Now, Ratan Tata, two Tata firms move SC challenging NCLAT verdict; chairman emeritus says Cyrus Mistry brought disrepute to Group
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Mohali: Rising star of Indian cricket Shubman Gill was embroiled in a controversy when he got his dismissal overturned after arguing with the on-field umpire during Punjab's Ranji Trophy encounter against Delhi on Friday, leading to stoppage of play for around 10 minutes.
The current white-ball captain of the India A team refused to leave the crease after he was adjudged caught-behind by slow medium bowler Subodh Bhati. An argument with the umpire followed and the batsman was reinstated after a discussion between the on-field officials.
File image of Shubman Gill. Photo courtesy @RealShubmanGill
Gill was batting on 10 then. Gill didn't last long as he edged one off Simarjeet Singh to Anuj Rawat for 23 off 41 balls with the team's score on 60.
"The straight umpire (Mohammed Rafi) had adjudged Shubman caught behind and the batsman then walked up to the umpire and was seen having an argument asking him to reverse his decision. The straight umpire then consulted the square-leg umpire (Paschim Pathak) and reversed his decision," Delhi team manager Vivek Khurana told PTI.
Asked if there was any plan for a walk-out by the visiting side, Khurana absolutely denied any such move.
"Our skipper (Nitish) Rana just asked the umpires as to why they overturned the initial decision. We never walked out. The match referee (Ranganathan) came in and play resumed as usual," Khurana added.
DDCA general secretary Vinod Tihara said: "The match was halted for seven to eight minutes. There was nothing untoward. Our boys felt that Gill was out and that's why they asked the umpires why the decision was reversed.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 03, 2020 15:01:33 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal to be rested for match against Mumbai ahead of India A tour of New Zealand
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ishant Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan to play for Delhi against Hyderabad; Jasprit Bumrah to feature for Gujarat
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: India pacer Jasprit Bumrah to to prove fitness in against Kerala after earning national recall