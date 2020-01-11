Chennai: Shams Mulani (87) and Aditya Tare (69, batting) raised a 155-run partnership with fighting half-centuries to help Mumbai finish the opening day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match against Tamil Nadu at 284 for six on Saturday.

Electing to bat after winning the toss, the visitors were in a spot of bother as lanky left-arm spinner R Sai Kishore (3/77) and ace off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin (3/58) struck at regular intervals to leave them five down.

Baba Aparajith led Tamil Nadu as Vijay Shankar was drafted into the India A team for the New Zealand tour and left to join the squad.

Kishore got into the act first and picked up the first three wickets in the opening session. Ashwin was wicket-less till the lunch break but made his presence felt after the break, dismissing debutant Hardik Tamore (21) and Sarfaraz Khan (36).

Khan hit two towering sixes off Kishore but miscued a cut off Ashwin to be caught by Aparajith.

Earlier, Mumbai got off to a solid start as Jay Bista made a fluent 41 and put on 50 runs for the opening wicket with debutant Bhupen Lalwani (21).

Bista looked good for more before Kishore got one to go in between bat and pad to disturb the stumps.

Kishore kept bowling a tight line and length and got the wickets of Lalwani and Mumbai's crisis-man Siddhesh Lad (0), caught brilliantly by Aparajith in the slips.

Ashwin picked scalped Tamore and Sarfaraz to put more pressure on Mumbai.

Tare, who joined Mulani in the middle started slowly and looked to play himself in. After defying Ashwin, Kishore and the rest of the Tamil Nadu attack for the rest of the middle session, they came into their own in the final session.

Mulani displayed his full range of strokes and played a few attractive hooks and pulls as the host bowlers ran out of ideas.

However, Ashwin struck against the run of play, dismissing Mulani, caught by Aparajith in the slips off the penultimate ball of the day.

Mulani later told reporters that the pitch was on the slower side. "I was a little patient. Just tried to play to my strengths," he said about his approach.

Sai Kishore admitted that the team's bowlers could have bowled a lot more tight lines and lengths in the second and third sessions when Mulani and Tare got going.

Meanwhile, at Rajkot, India Test batsman Cheteshwar Pujara scored his 50th first-class century, in the match against Karnataka, thus joining an elite list of nine Indians led by Sunil Gavaskar, Sachin Tendulkar and Rahul Dravid.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 284 for 6 in 89.4 overs (Shams Mulani 87, Aditya Tare 69 batting, Jay Bista 41; R Ashwin 3/58, R Sai Kishore 3/77) vs Tamil Nadu.

At Rajkot: Saurashtra 296 for 2 in 90 overs (Cheteshwar Pujara 162 batting, Sheldon Jackson 99 batting; J Suchith 2/85) vs Karnataka.

At Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 295 for 5 in 88 overs (Mohd Saif 99 batting, RK Singh 62, Almas Shaukat 48; Anureet Singh 2/48) vs Baroda.

At Delhi: Madhya Pradesh 124 all out in 55 overs (Rajat Patidar 38; Himanshu Sangwan 6/33) vs Railways 104 for 3 in 29 overs (Mrunal Devdhar 43 batting).

Vidarbha bowl out Bengal for 170

Off-break bowler Akshay Wakhare and slow left-arm orthodox Aditya Sarvate were deadly on a spinner-friendly track as defending champions Vidarbha bowled out Bengal for a paltry 170 on the first day of a Ranji Trophy Group A encounter.

At stumps, Vidarbha were 89 for 3 with skipper Faiz Fazal (51) being dismissed off the final delivery of the day by off-spinner Arnab Nandi. The nature of the pitch is an indicator that the match is likely to end inside three days.

Barring former skipper Manoj Tiwary (48) and the injured Ritwick Roy Chowdhury (27), none of other Bengal players were able to cross 20-run mark.

Wakhare (5/56 in 19 overs) and Sarvate (4/53 in 20 overs) made life miserable on a track where there was turn. Such was their dominance that team's biggest star Umesh Yadav (1/19) bowled only six overs in two spells.

Tiwary's brief innings with five boundaries was a lesson on how to counter on a vicious turner. He looked good for a half-century but tried to cut Wakhare against the turn and was bowled in the process.

It was yet another failure for Bengal captain Abhimanyu Easwaran (18), who is apparently slipped down the pecking order as far as being in the national reckoning is concerned. He was caught at forward short leg trying a defensive shot against Wakhare.

Easwaran's scores in this edition of Ranji Trophy are — 4, 15 not out, 6, 13 not out, 42 and 18 and he has done his case no good with KL Rahul and Shubman Gill way ahead of him in contention for the reserve opener's slot.

Brief Scores

At Nagpur: Bengal 170 in 56 overs (Manoj Tiwary 48, Akshay Wakhare 5/56, Aditya Sarvate 4/53). Vidarbha 89/3 in 32 overs (Faiz Fazal 51, Shreyan Chakraborty 1/20, Arnab Nandi 1/19).

At Ongole: Hyderabad 225 in 77.5 overs (Jaweed Ali 98, KV Sasikanth 5/60, Yarra Prithvi Raj 3/45). Andhra 13/0.

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 225/4 (Samit Gohel 93, Bharghav Merai 54, Tanvuir ul Haq 2/48) vs Rajasthan.

At Thumba: Kerala 227 (Salman Nizar 91, Robin Uthappa 48, Baltej Singh 3/33, Siddarth Kaul 3/47, Vinay Choudhary 3/37). Punjab 46/2.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.