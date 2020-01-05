Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Services thump Maharashtra by innings and 94 runs to register second outright win
Seamers Diwesh Pathania and Sachidanand Pandey picked up five wickets each to help Services dismiss Maharashtra for 147 in their second innings and register an emphatic win by an innings and 94 runs in their Ranji Trophy Group C match.
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA Vs UAE Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ Vs AND Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs MP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs ASS Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD Vs KER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 JHA Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MAN Goa beat Manipur by an innings and 360 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs MAH Services beat Maharashtra by an innings and 94 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BAR Vs RLY Baroda beat Railways by 99 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MUM Vs KAR Karnataka beat Mumbai by 5 wickets
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 5th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs NAM - Jan 6th, 2020, 11:00 AM IST
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND vs SL - Jan 7th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs PUN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 RAJ vs GUJ - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs BEN - Jan 11th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Daryaganj police detained 15 Muslim men for rioting during CAA protests; none of them a vandal; all of them now face prison time
-
Mercury rises marginally across northern plains as Himachal Pradesh, Jammu and Kashmir, Uttarakhand receive fresh snowfall
-
Sonowal promises to grant land pattas to over 40,000 landless indigenous people; clearly define criteria, Congress tells Assam CM
-
Golden Globes 2020: Start time, live stream, where to watch, presenters — all you need to know about this year's ceremony
-
The most anticipated games of 2020 — from The Last of Us II to Half-Life: Alyx and Cyberpunk 2077
-
In his sequel to Jasmine Days, Benyamin explores literary censorship, the aftermath of a failed revolution
-
‘USA wants no more threats’: Donald Trump says Washington will target 52 Iranian sites if Tehran retaliates over Qassem Soleimani's death
-
FA Cup: Manchester City ease past Port Vale, United and Wolves play out stalemate at Molineux
-
Now, Ratan Tata, two Tata firms move SC challenging NCLAT verdict; chairman emeritus says Cyrus Mistry brought disrepute to Group
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Medium-pacers Diwesh Pathania and Sachidanand Pandey picked up five wickets each to help Services dismiss Maharashtra for 147 in their second innings and register an emphatic win by an innings and 94 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C match on Sunday.
Representational image. Getty Images
Resuming at overnight score of 93 for 5 on the third day of the four-day match, the visiting team lost Naushad S Shaikh (41) for the addition of just one run when Pandey (5/56) induced an edge which was accepted by wicketkeeper Nakul Verma.
Opener Murtaza Trunkwala, who had retired hurt on Saturday, returned to the crease, but didn't last long, falling to Pathania (5/49) for 9 after hitting two boundaries.
Vishant More, who was batting on 33 overnight, added only three runs to his score but dug in for 32 deliveries before being bowled by Pandey.
There was brief resistance from the lower-order as Maharashtra capitulated for 147 in 48.1 overs. No 11 batsman Manoj Ingale (14 not out, 5 balls) helped himself to two fours and a six before Pathania finished things off with the wicket of Mukesh Choudhary (14).
Services picked up its second win in the group and added seven points to their kitty.
Services made 285 in their first innings after bundling out Maharashtra for 44 and then reduced the visitors to 93 for 5 in the second innings at stumps on Day 2 on Saturday.
Brief scores: Maharashtra 44 all out in 30.2 overs (Poonam Subhash Poonia 5/11, Sachidanand Pandey 3/18) and 147 all out in 48.1 overs (Naushad Shaikh 40; Diwesh Pathania 5/49, Sachidanand Pandey 5/56) lost to Services 285 all out in 95.2 overs (Ravi Chauhan 65, Arjun Sharma 47, Vikas Hathwala 47, Rajat Paliwal 42; Manoj Ingale 5/73, Anupam Sanklecha 2/78) by an innings and 94 runs. Services: 7 points, Maharashtra: 0.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 05, 2020 13:22:00 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karnataka seize control against Mumbai on Day 1; Services dismiss Maharashtra for 44
Suryakumar Yadav says his ultimate goal is playing for India but insists on staying in present
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Day 2 of Mumbai-Railways and Saurashtra-Uttar Pradesh fixtures to start late due to solar eclipse