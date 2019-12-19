Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Prithvi Shaw says hunger for runs during ban period helped him score double ton on competitive cricket return
Talented Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, who slammed a double hundred on his return to competitive cricket, on Thursday said he was keen to get back to form quickly after spending eight months in the wilderness due to a doping offence.
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ODS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs DEL Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KAR Vs UP Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs MEG Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID Vs RAJ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAH Vs JK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MIZ Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs UTT Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MP Vs BAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs SIK Puducherry beat Sikkim by an innings and 269 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs TRI Haryana beat Tripura by an innings and 125 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs HP Himachal Pradesh beat Tamil Nadu by 71 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER Vs BEN Bengal beat Kerala by 8 wickets
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 84 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 29 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Match Abandoned
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 127 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 107 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs SCO United Arab Emirates beat Scotland by 7 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA Scotland beat USA by 4 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 22nd, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Dec 26th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 T20I series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 20th, 2019, 07:30 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Indonesia Women in Philippines, 4 T20Is, 2019 PHIW vs INAW - Dec 21st, 2019, 11:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs AND - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs HYD - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GUJ vs KER - Dec 25th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Act: Imposition of Section 144 to prevent democratic protests smacks of colonialism; shows inability to handle dissent
-
What's next for Donald Trump? After impeachment by House, here's how Senate trial is expected to play out
-
Mistry vs Tatas: NCLAT verdict indicates corporate governance is not only about rules but also processes, say experts
-
ISL 2019-20: Super sub Raynier Fernandes' decisive strike seals three points for Mumbai City FC against Jamshedpur
-
CAA, NRC, Article 370 protests have called into question idea of India's secularism; answers lie beyond the Constitution
-
From Game of Thrones references to dig at pollution levels in National Capital, funniest posters at the Citizenship Act protests across India
-
Two suicides, one tale: Maharashtra farmers' agonising wait for compensation after fury of August 2019 floods
-
Baby Yoda takes over the internet: How Disney creates cultural icons against the backdrop of nostalgia
-
Jharkhand’s groves of faith: How conservation schemes are protecting sarnas from developmental projects
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Talented Indian opener Prithvi Shaw, who slammed a double hundred on his return to competitive cricket, on Thursday said he was keen to get back to form quickly after spending eight months in the wilderness due to a doping offence.
Prithvi Shaw made a successful comeback from the doping ban with a solid 63 against Assam. Image credit: Twitter/@BCCIdomestic
"I had a lot of things in my mind. I had to beat all those things. I was hungry for runs for last three months (when he was banned). A lot of people pushed, supported me (in this time)," Shaw, who made a match-winning 202 in Mumbai's Ranji Trophy lung opener against Baroda, told reporters.
"You can't say that I wasted my ban period. I utilised it for training. Somewhere in my mind, I was keen to get back to my best form as soon as I returned from my ban," he said.
The 20-year-old Shaw was the chief guest at the prize distribution function of the MIG Cricket Club, where he felicitated spinner Atharva Ankolekar, who is in the Indian squad for the U-19 World Cup in South Africa.
Shaw said he wanted to build his innings and that's what he did in Baroda, when the opportunity came.
"The good thing was that I managed to continue even after getting my hundred. I was a bit slow between 100 to 150, because I wanted to build my innings, and play a big knock," he said.
Asked about his emotions on reaching his maiden 200, Shaw said, "I felt great. It came at the right time. I used to get out a lot of times between 100 and 150, which a lot of people have pointed out. I too felt that they were not wrong. So, it was a very good thing for me that I converted my hundred into a double hundred."
Shaw, under whose leadership India had won the previous U-19 World Cup, also gave tips to Ankolekar.
Senior office bearers of the club, including its cricket secretary and MCA Apex Council member Amit Dani, were present on the occasion.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 19, 2019 23:19:52 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Test specialist Ajinkya Rahane, in-form Prithvi Shaw added to Mumbai squad for home fixture against Railways
Jasprit Bumrah takes part in training session with Team India in Visakhapatnam; Prithvi Shaw trains with Nick Webb
India vs West Indies: Former all-rounder Yuvraj Singh questions hosts' fielding performance in first T20I