Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Play suspended at Guwahati, Agartala as curfew imposed due to protests against Citizenship Amendment Bill
The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan
- Sri Lanka in Pakistan, 2 Test Series, 2019 PAK Vs SL Live Now
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS Vs NZ Live Now
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs USA Live Now
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 ASS Vs SER Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs JHA Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AND Vs VID Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TN Vs KAR Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HAR Vs MAH Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 GOA Vs SIK Live Now
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHH Vs ODS Odisha beat Chhattisgarh by an innings and 3 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HP Vs SAU Saurashtra beat Himachal Pradesh by 5 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 NAG Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Nagaland by 110 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MAN Vs MIZ Manipur beat Mizoram by 6 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs AP Chandigarh beat Arunachal Pradesh by an innings and 173 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BIH Vs PUD Puducherry beat Bihar by 10 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 UTT Vs JK Jammu and Kashmir beat Uttarakhand by 253 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 50 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Kenya Women beat Botswana Women by 11 runs
- Kenya Women in Botswana, 7 T20I Series, 2019 BOTW Vs KENW Botswana Women beat Kenya Women by 7 runs
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW Vs ENGW England Women beat Pakistan Women by 75 runs
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI India beat West Indies by 67 runs
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO Vs USA USA beat Scotland by 35 runs
- South Asian Games Men's Cricket Competition, 2019 NEP Vs MDV Nepal beat Maldives by 5 wickets
- West Indies in India, 3 T20I Series, 2019 IND Vs WI West Indies beat India by 8 wickets
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 SCO vs USA - Dec 14th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE vs SCO - Dec 15th, 2019, 11:30 AM IST
- West Indies in India, 3 ODI Series, 2019 IND vs WI - Dec 15th, 2019, 01:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 13th, 2019, 08:30 PM IST
- Belize Women in Costa Rica, 6 T20I Series, 2019 CRCW vs BIZW - Dec 14th, 2019, 12:30 AM IST
- Pakistan Women and England Women in Malaysia, 3 ODI series 2019 PAKW vs ENGW - Dec 14th, 2019, 07:00 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 KER vs BEN - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs HYD - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 VID vs RAJ - Dec 17th, 2019, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Railways cancels all passenger train services in Assam, Tripura; long distance trains short-terminated
-
Hours before UK votes, Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn races to close election gap on Tories, Boris Johnson
-
Shaktikanta Das as RBI governor: Central bank is a quiet, but happening place with current chief at helm for a year
-
Rishi Kapoor on returning to Hindi films and his 'second stint': 'I don’t mind if the film is small. I’m not a star, I’m an actor'
-
Partition-era debate on who is Indian has been reopened by the citizenship bill, with grave consequences
-
Parliament passes Citizenship Amendment Bill: Narendra Modi hails law as proof of 'compassion, brotherhood'; Opposition says dark day for democracy
-
On board the Vivek Express, India's longest train journey, covering 9 states in 5 days
-
The Queer Take: When 'passing' is the accepted mode, at stake is a hard-earned, hard-fought culture, aesthetic
-
Champions League: Bayern Munich beat Tottenham Hotspur to stroll into Last-16; Paris Saint-Germain, Atalanta ease through
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|2829
|109
|3
|England
|4366
|104
|4
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7071
|122
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|9349
|260
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: Day 4 proceedings of the Ranji Trophy games in Guwahati and Agartala were on Thursday suspended due to the curfew imposed in the region following protests over the Citizenship Amendment Bill.
Hosts Assam were in the middle of their series-opener against Services Sports Control Board (SSCB) while Tripura were facing Jharkhand.
Indians play cricket as motor vehicles stay off the road during a shutdown protest against the Citizenship Amendment Bill (CAB) in Gauhati, India. AP
"We have been advised by the state association not to go ahead with the game. Players and match officials have been advised to remain in the hotel. At this stage, the safety of the players and match officials is paramount," BCCI GM Cricket Operations Saba Karim told PTI.
Asked if the games will be replayed or the points will be shared, Karim added: "We will take a call on that later. We are getting regular updates from both the venues. We are in touch with the host association also. They are monitoring the situation. We are in touch with the match referee also."
"As the curfew has been imposed, both teams and match officials have been advised not to leave the hotel. We follow whatever advice we receive from the host association."
The game in Guwahati was heading for an exciting finish with Assam needing 168 runs for victory with five wickets in hand. Services had bounced back strongly after being bundled out for 129 in their first innings.
They dismissed Assam for 162 in response and scored 272 runs in the second innings. In their second essay, Assam were 74 for five at stumps on day three.
In Agartala, Jharkhand had the upper-hand with an unbeaten hundred from Saurabh Tiwary taking them to 358 for five in their second innings.
Tripura had taken the first-innings lead by bowling out Jharkhand for 136 after scoring 289.
The Citizenship Amendment Bill seeks to provide Indian citizenship to non-Muslim migrants from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan.
It was passed by Rajya Sabha on Wednesday after being cleared by Lok Sabha on Monday.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Dec 12, 2019 11:51:36 IST
Also See
BJP’s Ram Madhav supports CAB, says revised bill will uphold India's tradition to 'shelter the persecuted in the neighbourhood'
Citizenship Amendment Bill: From delinking religion to no geographical restrictions, National Register of Citizens is not CAB
Citizenship Amendment Bill protests LIVE Updates: Railways cancels all passenger train services in Assam, Tripura; long distance trains short-terminated