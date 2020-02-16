Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Pacer Ishan Porel returns to Bengal squad for quarter-final clash against Odisha
Porel, who was doing India A duty during their tour of New Zealand, was on Sunday named in the 16-member squad that also recalled experienced middle-order batsman Sudip Chatterjee.
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 beat India Under-19 by 3 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs NZ Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 WI Vs AUS Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW Vs NZW England Women beat New Zealand Women by 6 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SLW Vs SAW South Africa Women beat Sri Lanka Women by 41 runs
- Women's T20I Tri-Series in Australia, 2020 AUSW Vs INDW Australia Women beat India Women by 11 runs
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 5 T20 International Series, 2020 NZW Vs SAW New Zealand Women beat South Africa Women by 69 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 5 wickets
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Uganda beat Qatar by 18 runs
- Uganda in Qatar, 3 T20I Series, 2020 QAT Vs UGA Qatar beat Uganda by 28 runs
- England in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by 2 runs
- Hong Kong in Malaysia, 5 T20I Series, 2020 MAL vs HK - Feb 20th, 2020, 05:00 PM IST
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Feb 21st, 2020, 04:00 AM IST
- Australia in South Africa, 3 T20I Series, 2020 SA vs AUS - Feb 21st, 2020, 09:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUSW vs SAW - Feb 18th, 2020, 05:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 INDW vs WIW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENGW vs SLW - Feb 18th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Exclusive: We worked on finding solutions to problems of Delhi, no point focusing on Left and Right, says Atishi on AAP's election victory
-
Amitav Ghosh talks three new projects, thinking in visual terms and the interplay of capitalism, imperialism
-
Shaheen Bagh demonstrators return to protest site after Delhi Police denies permission for march to Amit Shah's residence
-
Filmfare Awards 2020 winners list: Gully Boy makes history, wins 13 awards including Best Film, Actor and Actress
-
Vivek Sagar Prasad overcomes lack of money, height and career-threatening injury to become FIH Rising Star of the Year
-
Tejashwi Yadav says Delhi opted for real nationalism, Nitish Kumar will be shown door for riding 'communal bus'
-
Mahakali: An account of women's lives along the river basin as men migrate in search of work
-
AGR woes: DoT asks telcos to clear dues by midnight after SC rap; withdraws order of no coercive action against defaulting firms
-
Coronavirus outbreak: Chinese president Xi Jinping's early involvement in leading response raises uncomfortable questions
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|Australia
|4320
|108
|3
|England
|5253
|105
|4
|New Zealand
|3449
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7748
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|5
|Australia
|5854
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Kolkata: Bengal were bolstered by the return of India A pacer Ishan Porel for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Odisha starting in Cuttack on 20 February.
The lanky pacer, who was doing India A duty during their tour of New Zealand, was on Sunday named in the 16-member squad that also recalled experienced middle-order batsman Sudip Chatterjee.
Representational image. Getty Images
Chatterjee scored 1, 5 not out and 18 in two matches against Kerala and Andhra this season and was later discarded.
"Chatterjee will join the team two days later as he is playing in the local league. The team leaves for Odhisa tomorrow," Cricket Association of Bengal said in a statement.
It further added that pacer Akash Deep was carrying a niggle, making his availability uncertain as Bengal went in for a 16-member squad.
Bengal sealed a place in the quarterfinals after beating Punjab by 48 runs in a low-scoring encounter in Patiala.
While Manoj Tiwary scored fifties in both the innings, Shahbaz Ahmed picked up 11 wickets in the match.
Bengal Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumder, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Raman, Koushik Ghosh, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Agniv Pan, Ishan Porel, Shreyan Chakraborty, Nilkantha Das, Mukesh Kumar, Golam Mustafa and Akash Deep.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Feb 16, 2020 21:48:53 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Unknown pacer Ankit Beniwal's forced inclusion in Delhi squad for Gujarat clash raises eyebrows
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: BCCI commentators spark controversy after referring to Hindi as 'national language of India'
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Despite defeats in final group game Andhra, Jammu and Kashmir secure spots in quarter-final