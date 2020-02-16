First Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Pacer Ishan Porel returns to Bengal squad for quarter-final clash against Odisha

Porel, who was doing India A duty during their tour of New Zealand, was on Sunday named in the 16-member squad that also recalled experienced middle-order batsman Sudip Chatterjee.

Press Trust of India, Feb 16, 2020 21:48:53 IST

Kolkata: Bengal were bolstered by the return of India A pacer Ishan Porel for their Ranji Trophy quarterfinal clash against Odisha starting in Cuttack on 20 February.

The lanky pacer, who was doing India A duty during their tour of New Zealand, was on Sunday named in the 16-member squad that also recalled experienced middle-order batsman Sudip Chatterjee.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Pacer Ishan Porel returns to Bengal squad for quarter-final clash against Odisha

Representational image. Getty Images

Chatterjee scored 1, 5 not out and 18 in two matches against Kerala and Andhra this season and was later discarded.

"Chatterjee will join the team two days later as he is playing in the local league. The team leaves for Odhisa tomorrow," Cricket Association of Bengal said in a statement.

It further added that pacer Akash Deep was carrying a niggle, making his availability uncertain as Bengal went in for a 16-member squad.

Bengal sealed a place in the quarterfinals after beating Punjab by 48 runs in a low-scoring encounter in Patiala.

While Manoj Tiwary scored fifties in both the innings, Shahbaz Ahmed picked up 11 wickets in the match.

Bengal Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (captain), Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumder, Shreevats Goswami (wk), Sudip Chatterjee, Abishek Raman, Koushik Ghosh, Arnab Nandi, Shahbaz Ahmed, Agniv Pan, Ishan Porel, Shreyan Chakraborty, Nilkantha Das, Mukesh Kumar, Golam Mustafa and Akash Deep.

Updated Date: Feb 16, 2020 21:48:53 IST

