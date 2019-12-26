First Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: National selector Devang Gandhi asked to leave Bengal dressing room for breach of anti-corruption protocol

The incident happened when the second day's play was held up due to bad light and Gandhi entered the dressing room, looking for team physio.

Press Trust of India, Dec 26, 2019 14:51:21 IST

Kolkata: National selector Devang Gandhi on Thursday suffered embarrassment when he was asked to leave the Bengal Ranji team dressing room for breach of anti-corruption protocol, a charge rejected by him.

Representational image. Getty Images

BCCI anti-corruption official Soumen Karmakar asked Gandhi to leave the dressing room after former captain Manoj Tiwary cited anti-corruption protocol, which specifies that only players and team support-staff can be present in the dressing room.

"We have to follow what is contained in the anti-corruption protocol. A national selector cannot get in the dressing room without authorisation. Only the players and officials who have their mug-shots at the entrance can get access in the dressing room," Tiwary said.

Gandhi though said he did take permission from the anti-corruption officer before entering the dressing room.

"I had absolutely followed each and every protocol. I was invited by Bengal coach Arun Lal to the dressing room. He was my first captain. I had a back issue, so I took permission and asked the Bengal physio to come to the medical room. But Manoj seemed to have issues with it," Gandhi told PTI.

The East zone selector said Tiwary, who has played under him in a couple of Ranji seasons, did something which was uncalled for.

"It's not me but the entire Bengal cricket fraternity is feeling bad about it. I have nothing against Manoj. It is not a great example set (by Tiwary) for youngsters," he added.

According to sources, the matter will be reported to BCCI President Sourav Ganguly.

Play was held up twice due to bad light in the first session with a partial solar eclipse as Bengal's first innings folded for 289.

Dec 26, 2019

Tags : BCCI, Bengal, Cricket, Manoj Tiwary, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Soumen Karmakar, Sourav Ganguly

More Stories

