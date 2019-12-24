Suryakumar Yadav says his ultimate goal is playing for India but insists on staying in present
Suryakumar Yadav, who has been named in the India A squad after seven years for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, is also leading Mumbai's Ranji team.
Mumbai: Mumbai batsman Suryakumar Yadav, who has been prolific in the shorter formats this year, on Tuesday admitted that the thought of a national senior team call-up kept on coming up.
File image of Suryakumar Yadav. Sportzpics
The 29-year-old, who has been named in the India A squad after seven years for the upcoming tour of New Zealand, is also leading Mumbai's Ranji team.
"Yes, my ultimate goal is to play for India. However, at the same time, you've got to stay in the present. You've got to follow your process, you just can't think of going there. If you do the small things right, which I've been doing lately, that (national team selection) will automatically come," Yadav told reporters.
Asked how difficult it's to stay in the present, he said, "It's a little difficult, because at the back of my mind, I keep thinking that I've got to play for India. However, at the end, I have to stay in the present. If it (the national call) has to come, it will come automatically."
Yadav, who has scored 4920 runs in 73 first-class matches and 2311 runs in 88 list A games, said he was happy to get an international series and the opportunity to perform at the India A level.
"The New Zealand series is in my mind but keeping that aside, currently, my full focus is on this (Ranji) game, which is more important," Yadav said on the eve of the Ranji game against Railways.
Asked if he is disappointed that he is still yet to get the India cap, Yadav said he was focusing on what he has at his hands.
"I'm taking it the other way, looking at it positively. That time (seven years) is gone now. I can't think about that. I'm focusing on what's in my hand currently," said Yadav who scored a century in Mumbai's Ranji lung opener against Baroda.
"I can't miss my process and routines which I've been following. I'm really happy that when I meet people off the field, they tell me that they're thinking about me. It's a really positive sign and that motivates me as well," he signed off.
Updated Date:
Dec 24, 2019 16:34:35 IST
