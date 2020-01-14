Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Mumbai grab three points from drawn game against Tamil Nadu; Odisha clinch thrilling one-wicket win over Haryana
Mumbai dismissed Tamil Nadu for 324 to secure a 164-run first-innings lead and three points on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MIZ Vs MEG Meghalaya beat Mizoram by an innings and 425 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 TRI Vs UTT Tripura drew with Uttarakhand
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUD Vs GOA Goa beat Puducherry by 81 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 CHA Vs SIK Chandigarh drew with Sikkim
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 5 wickets (D/L method)
- Sri Lanka in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 IND Vs SL India beat Sri Lanka by 78 runs
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 ODI Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE West Indies beat Ireland by 1 wicket
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 UAE Vs NAM United Arab Emirates beat Namibia by 8 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI vs IRE - Jan 15th, 2020, 10:30 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 16th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND vs AUS - Jan 17th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs OMAW - Jan 17th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 KWTW vs CHNW - Jan 17th, 2020, 08:00 PM IST
- Women's T20I Quadrangular Series in Qatar, 2020 QATW vs KWTW - Jan 18th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK vs MIZ - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs HYD - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 DEL vs VID - Jan 19th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Amid anti-CAA protests, this coder amplified anti-establishment voices by taking down 1.6 lakh bots that disrupted Twitter trends
-
Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury's remarks on Davinder Singh, Pulwama attack underscore Congress' flawed national security narrative
-
Netflix cements its place in the global entertainment industry with unprecedented 24 nominations at Oscars 2020
-
'You are behaving as if Jama Masjid is Pakistan': Judge hearing Chandra Shekhar Azad's bail plea slams Delhi Police for action on anti-CAA protesters
-
Hobart International 2020: Even after spending two years off the court, Sania Mirza’s forehand has lost none of its sting
-
At a time of nationwide protests, India's classical artists are missing a culture of dissent, and this needs fixing
-
How women shoulder the efficient running of Anganwadis — a system riddled with issues of pay, low morale
-
Iran's judiciary announces arrests over downing of Ukranian plane; Hassan Rouhani calls for special court to probe incident
-
CPI inflation at over 5-year high: RBI likely to be cautious before next rate cut; has a tough task ahead to balance growth, rising prices
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Chennai: Mumbai dismissed Tamil Nadu for 324 to secure a 164-run first-innings lead and three points on the fourth and final day of their Ranji Trophy Group B match on Tuesday.
Mumbai, who scored 488 in the first innings riding on captain Aditya Tare's 154, picked up three points from the drawn Ranji Trophy game against Tamil Nadu. BCCI
The visitors, who made 488 in the first innings riding on captain Aditya Tare's 154, enforced the follow-on and the match was called off with Tamil Nadu at 48 for one in 22 overs at the tea break.
For Mumbai, left-arm spinner Shams Mulani (4/72) was the best bowler while pacers Tushar Deshpande and Royston Dias had two scalps each.
The home team, which trailed by 239 runs overnight, continued to frustrate the Mumbai bowlers on a slow track as Ravichandran Ashwin (79) and R Sai Kishore (42) showed a lot of patience.
Ashwin had a stroke of luck too as Jay Bista, who took two very good catches on Monday, dropped him at leg-gully off Tushar Deshpande's bowling. The lanky off-spinner, who was on 33, made the most of the drop and went on to play attractive shots and also hit two big sixes off the spinners.
Mumbai's toil ended when Sai Kishore was dismissed against the run of play. The southpaw was run out after he charged for a single and Ashwin did not respond. The throw found Kishore short of his crease.
Once the marathon eighth-wicket partnership, which yielded 105 runs, ended, Mumbai got the next two scalps rather easily.
While No 10 K Vignesh was leg-before to Mulani, Ashwin was bowled by the same bowler while going for a big heave.
Armed with a first innings lead of 164 runs, Mumbai enforced the follow-on. Tamil Nadu lost the wicket of L Suryapprakash (18) before the match was called off.
Mumbai took their tally to nine points from four matches while Tamil Nadu were languishing at the bottom with two points from five games.
Mumbai coach Vinayak Samant told reporters after the game that there was a need for 'friendly' wickets to keep days cricket alive.
"488 is a very good score. Somehow the wicket is very slow. Anyway, we got first innings lead. I am very happy," he said.
Brief Scores: Mumbai 488 all out in 148.4 overs (Aditya Tare 154, Shams Mulani 87, Shashank Attarde 58, Jay Bista 41; R Sai Kishore 4/125, R Ashwin 3/121) drew with Tamil Nadu 324 all out in 156.4 overs (R Ashwin 79, Kaushik Gandhi 60, Abhinav Mukund 58; Shams Mulani 4/72) and 48 for 1 in 22 overs. Mumbai: 3 points, TN: 1.
At Rajkot: Saurashtra 581 for 7 declared (Cheteshwar Pujara 248, Sheldon Jackson 161, Perak Mankad 86; Pravin Dubey 2/80, J Suchith 2/129) drew with Karnataka 171 all out in 79 overs (R Samarth 63, Pravin Dubey 46 not out; J Unadkat 5/49, K Makwana 3/27) and 220 for 4 in 89 overs (R Samarth 74, Devdutt Padikkal 53 not out, RP Kadam 42; DA Jadeja 2/97). Saurashtra: 3 points, Karnataka: 1.
At Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh 431 all out in 124.2 overs (Mohd Saif 123, Upendra Yadav 100, RK Singh 62, Almas Shaukat 48; Swapnil K Singh 3/47, Anureet Singh 2/77) drew with Baroda 230 all out in 107.1 overs (Aditya Waghmode 49, Vishnu Solanki 91, Saurabh Kumar 4/60) and 113 for 1 in 34 overs (K Devdhar 51 not out, V Solanki 58 not out). UP: 3 points, Baroda: 1.
At Delhi: Madhya Pradesh 124 all out in 55 overs (Rajat Patidar 38; Himanshu Sangwan 6/33) and 330 for 9 declared in 89.5 overs (Naman Ojha 118, Y Dubey 83; Pradeep Poojar 4/47, Amit Mishra 3/69) drew with Railways 244 all out in 29 overs (Dinesh Mor 45, Mrunal Devdhar 44; Kuldeep Sen 3/36, Mihir Hirwani 3/64) and 205 for 5 in 54 overs (Mrunal Devdhar 93; Avesh Khan 3/49). Railways: 3 points, MP: 1.
Odisha pip Haryana by one wicket
Odisha tailenders Basant Mohanty and Pappu Roy held their nerves to snatch a thrilling one-wicket victory over hosts Haryana in their Ranji Trophy fixture on Tuesday.
Needing 32 runs to win with three wickets in hand on the final day, overnight batsmen Rajesh Dhuper (32) and Rajesh Mohanty (21) left the task unfinished as they departed three runs shy of the target.
Medium-pacer Suryakant Pradhan, who returned a career-best match-haul of 11/122, was adjudged the man-of-the-match.
In the first innings, Pradhan's six-wicket haul restricted the hosts for a paltry 90, while his five-for in the second essay ensured Odisha got to chase a small target of 179.
Pradhan also contributed with the bat (12 runs) amid Odisha's middle-order collapse, chasing the target.
Brief Scores
In Rohtak: Haryana 90 and 248. Odisha 160 and 182/9; 58.1 overs (Rajesh Dhuper 32, Govinda Poddar 30, Basant Mohanty 6 not out, Pappu Roy 4 not out; Ajit Chahal 7/80). Odisha won by one wicket. Points: Odisha 6, Haryana 0.
In Delhi: Jammu and Kashmir 360 and 201/5 declared; 66 overs (Shubham Singh Pundir 102 not out, Parvez Rasool 45). Services 242 and 146; 72.2 overs (Arjun Sharma 54; Rasool 3/23, Mohammed Mudhasir 3/45). Jammu and Kashmir won by 173 runs. Points: Jammu & Kashmir 6, Services 0.
In Nagothane: Maharashtra 434 and 48/2; 5.5 overs (Naushad Shaikh 26 not out). Jharkhand 170 and following-on 311; 98.1 overs (Kumar Suraj 92, Saurabh Tiwary 87; Satyajeet Bachhav 4/124, Mukesh Choudhary 3/49). Maharashtra won by eight wickets. Points: Maharashtra 6, Jharkhand 0.
In Guwahati: Chhattisgarh 318 and 252/5; 74 overs (Harpreet Singh 102 not out, Sumit Ruikar 75). Assam 464/9 declared. Match drawn. Points: Assam 3, Chhattisgarh 1.
In Agartala: Uttarakhand 90 and 148/8; 66 overs (Vijay Jethi 81 not out; Manisankar Murasingh 3/49). Tripura 279/5 declared. Match drawn. Points: Tripura 3, Uttarakhand 1.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 14, 2020 20:33:04 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Shams Mulani, Aditya Tare power Mumbai to 284/6 against Tamil Nadu on Day 1; Vidarbha bundle out Bengal for 170
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Cheteshwar Pujara’s double ton puts Saurashtra in command against Karnataka; Aditya Tare's 154 gives Mumbai advantage
Ranji Trophy: Aditya Tare to lead under-fire Mumbai against Tamil Nadu with Suryakumar Yadav assigned to India A duty