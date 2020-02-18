First Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Limited use of DRS from semi-finals, not quarters, says BCCI's general manager of cricket Saba Karim

The move to introduce limited DRS comes after the umpires committed some howlers in some knockout games of the previous season. However, the quarterfinals starting on Thursday will not see the use of DRS.

Press Trust of India, Feb 18, 2020 19:03:19 IST

New Delhi: The limited use of Decision Review System was always planned for the Ranji Trophy semifinals and not from the knockout stages, clarified BCCI's general manager of cricket Saba Karim on Tuesday.

The move to introduce limited DRS comes after the umpires committed some howlers in some knockout games of the previous season. However, the quarterfinals starting on Thursday will not see the use of DRS.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Limited use of DRS from semi-finals, not quarters, says BCCIs general manager of cricket Saba Karim

File image of BCCI GM (cricket operations) Saba Karim. CNNNews18

"We are introducing from the semifinals. This the first time we have initiated this program, we wanted to bring in semifinals and we have done that. It was never meant for the quarterfinals," Karim, also a former India wicketkeeper, told PTI.

"The whole idea is that we wanted to bring in the DRS wherein we can have uniformity for both the games and that will be in the semifinals. All the four teams have been pitted equally and that would not have been possible before (in quarters)," he said.

The restricted technology for Ranji semis will not have Hawk Eye and Ultra Edge, two key components of the DRS used in international games.

"We will be using the technology which is available to us. We are looking at a very limited use of the DRS. We don't have snickometer and ball tracking. We have red zone and we have spin vision and we will try and give whatever is available to umpires for them to decide," added Karim.

In July, Karim had said the DRS will be used from knockouts.

"Last season, in some of the knockout matches, there was some flak on umpires because there were some terrible howlers. So we want to avoid all that and use whatever help we can get.

"For the knockouts in Ranji Trophy matches, we will utilise all the technology available to us as a means to apply the limited DRS to help the on-field umpires make the correct decision," he had told ESPNcricinfo in July.

Updated Date: Feb 18, 2020 19:03:19 IST

