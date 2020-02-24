First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC WR T20 | Match 8 Feb 24, 2020
BRN vs MDV
Bahrain beat Maldives by 65 runs
ACC WR T20 | Match 7 Feb 24, 2020
KWT vs UAE
United Arab Emirates beat Kuwait by 47 runs
WI in SL Feb 26, 2020
SL vs WI
Mahinda Rajapaksa International Cricket Stadium, Hambantota
AUS in SA Feb 26, 2020
SA vs AUS
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Krishnappa Gowtham's seven-wicket haul helps Karnataka defeat Jammu and Kashmir, enter semi-finals

Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham snapped up seven wickets as Karnataka sealed their place in the semi-finals after thrashing Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs on the final day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Jammu on Monday.

Press Trust of India, Feb 24, 2020 19:23:50 IST

Jammu: Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham snapped up seven wickets as Karnataka sealed their place in the semi-finals after thrashing Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs on the final day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Jammu on Monday.

Resuming the day at 245 for four, Karnataka added another 71 runs before folding for 316 in their second innings, setting the hosts a target of 331.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Krishnappa Gowthams seven-wicket haul helps Karnataka defeat Jammu and Kashmir, enter semi-finals

Representational image. Getty Images

Jammu and Kashmir were bundled out for 163, courtesy off-spinner Gowtham's (7/54) seven-wicket haul.

Earlier, Abid Mushtaq (6/83) claimed six wickets, Parvez Rasool (3/88) took three and Mujtaba Yousuf (1/44) dismissed one Karnataka batsman.

Overnight batsman Krishnamurthy Siddharth (98) missed out on a well-deserved century, dismissed by Mushtaq in the 80th over.

His wicket triggered a collapse as Karnataka kept losing wickets regularly. Srinivas Sharath (34) held on to one end and took the team across the 300-mark before departing in the 105th over.

Chasing 331 to win, opener Shubham Khajuria (30), middle-order batsman Shubham Pundir (31) and tail-enders Aquib Nabi (26) and Umar Nazir (24) tried their bit but none of them could stay longer to raise any hope of a successful chase.

Brief scores:

Karnataka 1st innings: 206 all out in 69.1 overs

J&K 1st innings: 192 all out in 62.4 overs (SP Khajuria 62, Abdul Samad 43; M Prasidh Krishna 4/42)

Karnataka 1st innings: 316 allout in 106.5 overs (KV Siddharth 98; Abid Mushtaq 6/83).
J&K 1st innings: 163 allout in 44.4 overs (SS Pundir 31; K Gowtham 7/54).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Feb 24, 2020 19:23:50 IST

Tags : Cricket, First-Class Cricket, Jammu And Kashmir, Jammu And Kashmir Cricket Team, Karnataka, Karnataka Cricket Team, Krishnappa Gowtham, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Sports

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 Australia 4320 108
3 England 5253 105
4 New Zealand 3449 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 6095 265
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 5248 262
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all