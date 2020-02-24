Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Krishnappa Gowtham's seven-wicket haul helps Karnataka defeat Jammu and Kashmir, enter semi-finals
Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham snapped up seven wickets as Karnataka sealed their place in the semi-finals after thrashing Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs on the final day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Jammu on Monday.
Jammu: Off-spinner Krishnappa Gowtham snapped up seven wickets as Karnataka sealed their place in the semi-finals after thrashing Jammu and Kashmir by 167 runs on the final day of their Ranji Trophy quarter-final in Jammu on Monday.
Resuming the day at 245 for four, Karnataka added another 71 runs before folding for 316 in their second innings, setting the hosts a target of 331.
Representational image. Getty Images
Jammu and Kashmir were bundled out for 163, courtesy off-spinner Gowtham's (7/54) seven-wicket haul.
Earlier, Abid Mushtaq (6/83) claimed six wickets, Parvez Rasool (3/88) took three and Mujtaba Yousuf (1/44) dismissed one Karnataka batsman.
Overnight batsman Krishnamurthy Siddharth (98) missed out on a well-deserved century, dismissed by Mushtaq in the 80th over.
His wicket triggered a collapse as Karnataka kept losing wickets regularly. Srinivas Sharath (34) held on to one end and took the team across the 300-mark before departing in the 105th over.
Chasing 331 to win, opener Shubham Khajuria (30), middle-order batsman Shubham Pundir (31) and tail-enders Aquib Nabi (26) and Umar Nazir (24) tried their bit but none of them could stay longer to raise any hope of a successful chase.
Brief scores:
Karnataka 1st innings: 206 all out in 69.1 overs
J&K 1st innings: 192 all out in 62.4 overs (SP Khajuria 62, Abdul Samad 43; M Prasidh Krishna 4/42)
Karnataka 1st innings: 316 allout in 106.5 overs (KV Siddharth 98; Abid Mushtaq 6/83).
J&K 1st innings: 163 allout in 44.4 overs (SS Pundir 31; K Gowtham 7/54).
Updated Date:
Feb 24, 2020 19:23:50 IST
