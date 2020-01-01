First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal to be rested for match against Mumbai ahead of India A tour of New Zealand

Agarwal will be a part of the India A squad's shadow tour, where they would play two warm-up List A games, three unofficial ODIs and two four-day 'Tests' before joining the senior team for the Test matches. The tour starts on 17 January.

Press Trust of India, Jan 01, 2020 10:04:22 IST

New Delhi: India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal will be rested for the high-profile away Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai, starting 3 January as a part of workload management programme by the BCCI ahead of A team's tour of New Zealand.

Agarwal will be a part of the India A squad's shadow tour, where they would play two warm-up List A games, three unofficial ODIs and two four-day 'Tests' before joining the senior team for the Test matches. The tour starts on 17 January.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karnatakas Mayank Agarwal to be rested for match against Mumbai ahead of India A tour of New Zealand

File image of India's Mayank Agarwal. AP

With the Karnataka opener set to leave with A squad led by Shubman Gill on 10 January, it is understood that BCCI had asked the state team to exempt Agarwal from the upcoming Ranji game.

However Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw will be turning up for Mumbai even though they are also part of the A team.

While Prithvi like Agarwal will play both formats, Rahane along with Cheteshwar Pujara will be warming-up for the Test series by playing the second four-day game.

As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Ravikumar Samarth has been recalled by Karnataka for the upcoming encounter.

 

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Jan 01, 2020 10:04:22 IST

Tags : Ajinkya Rahane, BCCI, Cheteshwar Pujara, Cricket, Mayank Agarwal, Prithvi Shaw, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Shubman Gill, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all