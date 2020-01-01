Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Karnataka's Mayank Agarwal to be rested for match against Mumbai ahead of India A tour of New Zealand
Agarwal will be a part of the India A squad's shadow tour, where they would play two warm-up List A games, three unofficial ODIs and two four-day 'Tests' before joining the senior team for the Test matches. The tour starts on 17 January.
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 MEG Vs CHA Chandigarh beat Meghalaya by an innings and 189 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 AP Vs MAN Manipur beat Arunachal Pradesh by 84 runs
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SER Vs TRI Services beat Tripura by 8 wickets
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 SIK Vs NAG Nagaland beat Sikkim by 9 wickets
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG South Africa beat England by 107 runs
- Trans-Tasman Trophy, 2019/20 AUS vs NZ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 05:00 AM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 3rd, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC CWC League 2, 2019-22 OMA vs UAE - Jan 5th, 2020, 11:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 BEN vs GUJ - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 HYD vs KER - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- Ranji Trophy 2019/20 PUN vs DEL - Jan 3rd, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
Top Stories
-
Nationwide protests against CAA, NRC are noisy and chaotic but vital to furthering constitutionalism
-
In Bulandshahr, the message to families who paid 'damages' for CAA protests is clear: Cough up and you'll face no harassment
-
The future is sci-fi: A vision of the 2020s, seen through seven works of pop culture from the past
-
Baby Yoda memes, Ellen DeGeneres' Oscars 'groupie', Dhinchak Pooja; The good, bad and ugly of pop-culture trends this decade
-
The highs and lows of gaming in 2019 — from Control to Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order and Fallout 76
-
AAP takes to town hall meets to win Delhi voters, pits Kejriwal's conversational dialogue against Modi's monologue, Mann ki Baat
-
Angry Iraqis try to break into US Embassy in Baghdad after American airstrikes kill 25 fighters of Iran-backed Shiite milita
-
Indian sports in 2019: Shooters impress, Amit Panghal packs a punch, PV Sindhu creates history and other highlights
-
Bankers’ 3Cs phobia: More persons should be brought on board loan panels to make lending a responsible task
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
New Delhi: India's Test opener Mayank Agarwal will be rested for the high-profile away Ranji Trophy game against Mumbai, starting 3 January as a part of workload management programme by the BCCI ahead of A team's tour of New Zealand.
Agarwal will be a part of the India A squad's shadow tour, where they would play two warm-up List A games, three unofficial ODIs and two four-day 'Tests' before joining the senior team for the Test matches. The tour starts on 17 January.
File image of India's Mayank Agarwal. AP
With the Karnataka opener set to leave with A squad led by Shubman Gill on 10 January, it is understood that BCCI had asked the state team to exempt Agarwal from the upcoming Ranji game.
However Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw will be turning up for Mumbai even though they are also part of the A team.
While Prithvi like Agarwal will play both formats, Rahane along with Cheteshwar Pujara will be warming-up for the Test series by playing the second four-day game.
As per a report in ESPNCricinfo, Ravikumar Samarth has been recalled by Karnataka for the upcoming encounter.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 01, 2020 10:04:22 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw aim to impress as Mumbai take on Railways in Elite Group B match
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw falter as Railways bowl Mumbai out for 114 on Day 1; Shikhar Dhawan hits ton
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Ajinkya Rahane, Prithvi Shaw confirmed to play in Mumbai's next match against Karnataka