Ajinkya Rahane and Prithvi Shaw faltered yet again as Karnataka pacers wreaked a havoc and bundled out Mumbai for a paltry 194 on the opening day of their Elite Ranji Trophy game.

However, skipper Suryakumar Yadav (77 off 94 balls; 10x4 and 2x6) stood alone at the Bandra-Kurla Complex ground when all other batsmen failed. His knock ensured that the hosts at least went past the 175-run mark.

Meanwhile, in the third session, there was an injury scare for Shaw, who fell while saving an overthrow and hurt his left-shoulder. He was taken off the field.

Earlier, the four-pronged Karnataka pace attack justified skipper Karun Nair's decision to bowl first on a breezy morning as they ran through the Mumbai batting line-up.

Mumbai were reduced to 86/6 at lunch.

Opener Aditya Tare (0) was dismissed by medium pacer V Koushik (3-45). Rahane then joined Shaw as the two tried to steady the ship. Rahane (7) got a start but failed to convert it. Rahane got a 'life' on 7 when pacer Ronit More (2-47) failed to latch on a return catch.

However, More struck twice in the 13th over, first removing Rahane and then Siddhesh Lad (4) within a space of three balls.

While Rahane edged behind to keeper B R Sharath, Lad was bowled as Mumbai slumped to 34/3.

Shaw played a sedate knock, but again failed to convert his start. The pint-sized right-handed batsman made 29 off 57 balls before he played on the stumps off experienced right-arm pacer Abhimanyu Mithun (2-48). Shaw hit six fours.

Left-arm speedster Prateek Jain (2-20) then removed two Mumbai batters Sarfaraz Khan (8) and Shams Mulani (0). Khan was caught in the slip cordon, while Mulani was trapped in front of the wicket.

Mumbai were 60-6.

At lunch, Surya was unbeaten on 33 in company of Shashank Attarde (35 off 51 balls; 6x4). Surya and Attarde then rallied the innings with their 88-run stand off 92 balls with Attarde playing the second fiddle. Surya played a responsible knock as he took the team out of the rubble. He first launched an attack on Shreyas Gopal as Mumbai amassed 19 runs in the 28th over. Surya completed his fifty with a flick off Koushik even as after lunch the two kept frustrating the opposition bowlers.

However, Koushik broke the stand as Attarde edged to the first slip as Mumbai lost their seventh wicket on 148. Despite losing partners, Surya kept playing his shots.

However, he threw his wicket away and was caught down the leg off Mithun. Then it was just a matter of time as Mumbai were eventually shot out for 194 in 55.5 overs with Shreyas Gopal (1-24) taking the final wicket.

In reply, Karnataka openers Devdutt Padikkal (32; 5x4) and R Samarth (40 not out) gave the visitors a sedate start by conjuring 68 for the first wicket.

However, left arm spinner Shams Mulani pegged back Karnataka by removing Padikkal and Abhishek Reddy (0) in the same over as Karnataka were 68-2. Rohan Kadam (4) was dismissed by offie Attarde.

At stumps, Karnataka were 79/3 with skipper Karun Nair (0 batting) with Samarth as Karnataka still trail by 115 runs.

Brief Scores: Mumbai 194 (Suryakumar Yadav 77; Shashank Attarde 35; V Koushik 3-45, Prateek Jain 2-20) vs Karnataka 79/3 (R Samarth 40 batting, Shams Mulani 2/13).

Karnataka trail by 115 runs.

At Kanpur: Uttar Pradesh versus Tamil Nadu: No play on opening day.

At Vadodara: Baroda 201 (Deepak Hooda 86; Aditya Waghmode 31; Amit Mishra 4-51; Himanshu Sangwan 3-57) versus Railways 24/2.

Railways trail by 177 runs.

At Dharamshala: Himachal Pradesh 175 (A P Vashisht 33, P S Khanduri 31; Avesh Khan 5-52; Ishwar Pandey 3-51) vs Madhya Pradesh 87/4 (Rameez Khan 36 batting; P P Jaswal 2-16).

Madhya Pradesh trail by 88 runs.

Maharashtra 44 all out against Services

Services bowled out Maharashtra for 44 with medium pacer PS Poonia returning figures of 5/11 in their Ranji Trophy match.

By stumps on the opening day, Services took full control of the Group 'C' game by taking a 97-run lead at the Air force Complex Ground in Palam.

Poonia, who got his wickets in 10.2 overs, was complemented by Sachidanand Pandey (3/18) and Diwesh Pathania (2/13), as Maharashtra were shot out in 30.2 overs.

Services finished the day at 141 for four.

Only two Maharashtra batsmen got into double figures while four batters failed to open their account as Poonia and Co kept striking at regular intervals.

Pathania started the slide, getting rid of opener Murtaza Trunkwala (0) in the opening over by leaving his stumps in disarray.

The other opener Ruturaj Gaikwad (4) lasted 12 balls before falling to Pandey. The experienced Ankit Bawne was trapped leg-before for 6 by Poonia for his first wicket.

Satyajit Bachhav (11) and Chirag Khurana (14) put on 22 runs for the sixth wicket, the highest of the Maharashtra innings, before the lower order caved in for the addition of four more runs from 40 for six.

When Services batted, Mukesh Choudhary (1/17) struck early as he had Nakul Varma leg-before for a duck in the second over.

Ravi Chauhan (49 batting) and skipper Rajat Paliwal (42) added 69 runs to hand Services the advantage before the latter was caught behind by VV More off MD Ingale.

Chauhan and Rahul Singh Gahlaut (22 batting) ensured that Services finished the day without any further loss and the two will look to press home the advantage on day two.

There was no play on the opening day in the games between Tripura and Odisha in Agartala and Chhattisgarh and Haryana in Raipur.

Brief scores: Maharashtra 44 all out in 30.2 overs (PS Poonia 5/11, Sachidanand Pandey 3/18) vs Services 141 for 4 in 51 overs (Ravi Chauhan 49 batting, Rajat Paliwal 42; AA Sanklecha 2/37).

At Ranchi: Jharkhand 170 for 4 in 50 overs (Kumar Deobrat 35, Saurabh Tiwary 43 batting; Abid Mushtaq 3/24) vs Jau & Kashmir.

At Dehardun: Assam 237 for 5 in 92 overs (Gokul Sharma 47, Riyan Parag 104 batting, Kunal Saikia 34 batting; Sunny 2/19) vs Uttarakhand.

Manipur 106 all out after being 9/6 against Goa

Medium pacer Vijesh Prabhudessai returned with impressive figures of six for 14 to help Goa bundle out Manipur for 106 in their plate group Ranji Trophy match.

Prabhudessai left the Manipur team tottering at nine for six in the first half hour of play.

Opener Al Bashid Muhammed made a valiant 43 amid the ruins but the eventual total still resembled a recovery of sorts for Manipur at the Goa Cricket Association Academy Ground.

In reply, Sumiran Amonkar's 115 took Goa to 225 for two at stumps for a lead of 119.

Vaibhav Govekar was batting on 64 while Amulya Pandrekar was on four at stumps on the opening day.

In another plate group match, Pratik Desai smashed 192 off 210 balls before being run out while Taruwar Kohli was batting on 88 as Mizoram moved to a strong 310 for two against Bihar at Patna.

There was no play possible in three plate group matches -- Meghalaya versus Pondicherry in Mangaldai, Nagaland against Chandigarh in Sovima and Sikkim against Arunachal Pradesh in Bhubhaneshwar.

