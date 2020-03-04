Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Jaydev Unadkat's seven-wicket haul helps Saurashtra beat Gujarat by 92 runs, set up final with Bengal
Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.
- Australia in South Africa, 3 ODI Series, 2020 SA Vs AUS Live Now
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 PAKW Vs THAW Match Abandoned
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 AUSW Vs NZW Australia Women beat New Zealand Women by 4 runs
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SLW Vs BANW Sri Lanka Women beat Bangladesh Women by 9 wickets
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 ENGW Vs WIW England Women beat West Indies Women by 46 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 HK Vs SIN Singapore beat Hong Kong by 16 runs
- ACC Eastern Region T20, 2020 THA Vs NEP Nepal beat Thailand by 9 wickets
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh beat Zimbabwe by 4 runs
- India in New Zealand, 2 Test Series, 2020 NZ Vs IND New Zealand beat India by 7 wickets
- West Indies in Sri Lanka, 2 T20I Series, 2020 SL vs WI - Mar 4th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- Zimbabwe in Bangladesh, 3 ODI Series, 2020 BAN vs ZIM - Mar 6th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Afghanistan and Ireland in India, 3 T20I Series, 2020 AFG vs IRE - Mar 6th, 2020, 02:00 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 INDW vs ENGW - Mar 5th, 2020, 09:30 AM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 SAW vs AUSW - Mar 5th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Women's T20 World Cup, 2020 TBC vs TBC - Mar 8th, 2020, 12:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England, Only Youth T20 International Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 16th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 18th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 20th, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
- West Indies Under-19s in England 3 Youth ODI Series, 2020 ENG vs WI - Aug 22nd, 2020, 03:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Coronavirus Outbreak LIVE updates: Japan reiterates plan to host Tokyo Olympics on schedule as coronavirus cases cross 1,000
-
On Super Tuesday, Joe Biden wins eight States on strength of Black voters, but Bernie Sanders clinches California
-
Air India privatisation: Govt permits NRIs to own up to 100% stake in ailing national carrier; measure not in violation of SOEC norms
-
With Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar, Bunty Aur Babli 2, Shamshera, Prithviraj, YRF sets a diverse slate for 50th year
-
MP BJP chief dismisses claims about 'poaching' 8 Cong MLAs to Haryana hotel, after Digvijaya Singh alleges efforts underway to topple Kamal Nath govt
-
Delhi violence aftermath: Muslims change their names, avoid Islamic greetings, do away with hijab to stay safe
-
'How can you be an artiste and not reflect the times?' The inside story of Arivu's fight against oppression
-
From Bonn to Vienna: In Search of Ludwig van Beethoven on his 250th birthday
-
Tokyo Olympics 2020: 'Host City Contract' gives IOC a lot of leeway to cancel Games as coronavirus casts shadow
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5211
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|3959
|110
|3
|Australia
|4320
|108
|4
|England
|5253
|105
|5
|South Africa
|3537
|98
|6
|Sri Lanka
|4191
|91
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6967
|124
|2
|India
|7939
|118
|3
|New Zealand
|5347
|116
|4
|South Africa
|5602
|112
|5
|Australia
|5915
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8926
|270
|2
|Australia
|7815
|269
|3
|England
|6407
|267
|4
|India
|12141
|264
|5
|South Africa
|6220
|259
|6
|New Zealand
|7114
|245
Rajkot: Saurashtra entered their second successive Ranji Trophy final with a 92-run win over Gujarat on day five of their semifinal here on Wednesday.
Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.
Chasing 327, Gujarat had resumed the day at seven for one. They were down and out at 63 for five before captain Parthiv Patel (93) and Chirag Gandhi (96) shared a 158-run stand to raise hopes of an improbable win.
However, Unadkat removed both the set batsmen to fashion a memorable win for his team.
Saurashtra will host Bengal in the final from 9 March. Saurashtra had lost last year's title clash to Vidarbha.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Mar 04, 2020 17:30:01 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Gujarat in control against Saurashtra on Day 1 of semi-final; Anustup Majumdar revives Bengal against Karnataka
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Undefeated Karnataka and Gujarat hold edge in semi-finals, but Bengal and Saurashtra will pose stiff challenge
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Sheldon Jackson scores century as Saurashtra take control on Day 2 of semi-final against Gujarat