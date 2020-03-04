First Cricket
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Jaydev Unadkat's seven-wicket haul helps Saurashtra beat Gujarat by 92 runs, set up final with Bengal

Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.

Press Trust of India, Mar 04, 2020 17:30:01 IST

Rajkot: Saurashtra entered their second successive Ranji Trophy final with a 92-run win over Gujarat on day five of their semifinal here on Wednesday.

Saurashtra captain and lead pacer Jaydev Unadkat led from the front with a seven-wicket haul as Gujarat were bowled out for 234 in the final session on day five.

Chasing 327, Gujarat had resumed the day at seven for one. They were down and out at 63 for five before captain Parthiv Patel (93) and Chirag Gandhi (96) shared a 158-run stand to raise hopes of an improbable win.

However, Unadkat removed both the set batsmen to fashion a memorable win for his team.

Saurashtra will host Bengal in the final from 9 March. Saurashtra had lost last year's title clash to Vidarbha.

Updated Date: Mar 04, 2020 17:30:01 IST

Tags : Chirag Gandhi, Cricket, Jaydev Unadkar, Parthiv Patel, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Ranji Trophy Final, Saurashtra, Vidarbha

