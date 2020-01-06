Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Jammu and Kashmir secure big win over Jharkhand; Haryana defeat Chhattisgarh
Left-arm medium-pacer Abid Mushtaq took five wickets as Jammu and Kashmir defeated Jharkhand by an innings and 27 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C match
Ranchi: Left-arm medium-pacer Abid Mushtaq took five wickets as Jammu and Kashmir defeated Jharkhand by an innings and 27 runs in a Ranji Trophy Group C match on Monday.
Resuming on overnight 103 for four on the final day, Jharkhand lost six wickets for 52 runs in 26.4 overs to taste their first defeat in four matches.
The experienced Ishank Jaggi (34, 96 balls, 2 fours) defied the J&K attack on the final day but the others, including the talented Ishan Kishan (8, 28 balls, 1 four) and Virat Singh (1), didn't rise to the occasion.
Representational Image of Ranji Trophy. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI
Mohammed Mudhasir provided the breakthrough by removing Virat Singh.
Kishan and Jaggi resisted for eight overs before the two were dismissed in the space of three runs by Umar Nazir and Aquib Nabi respectively.
Nabi then removed Rahul Prasad (6), Shahbaz Nadeem (9) and Varun Aaron (0) to finish things off for Jammu and Kashmir.
J&K improved their tally to 20 points from four matches while Jharkhand are on 16 points.
In another match, Haryana beat Chhattisgarh by 89 runs in Raipur to take their points tally to 21.
Odisha conceded the first innings lead to Tripura in Agartala but are on top of Group C with 22 points from for games.
Brief scores: Jharkhand 259 and 155 all out in 54.4 overs (Mohammed Nazim 37, Ishank Jaggi 34; Aquib Nasbi 5/38) lost to J&K 441 all out in 87.4 overs (Abdul Samad 128, Suryansh Raina 76, Abid Mushtaq 50; Varun Aaron 3/69, Ashish Kumar 3/102) by an innings and 27 runs. J&K: 7 points, Jharkhand: 0.
At Raipur: Haryana 123 and 258 all out in 72.4 overs (NR Saini 55, SR Chauhan 42; Veer Pratap Singh 4/49, Vishal Singh 3/38) beat Chhattisgarh: 119 all out in 35.1 overs (Vishal Singh 45 not out, Jiwanjot Singh 24; AK Chahal 5/25, Harshal V Patel 4/40) and 173 all out in 50.5 overs (Avnish Singh 69, Amandeep Khare 38; S P Kumar 3/24) by 89 runs. Haryana: 6 points, Chhattisgarh: 0.
At Agartala: Tripura 288 for 6 declared in 82 overs (Milind 105 not out, M B Mura Singh 72, S M Singha 65; Rajesh Mohanty 3/78) drew with Odisha 121 all out in 40.2 overs (Biplab Samantaray 51; Rana Dutta 5/23, M B Mura Singh 3/36) and 71 for 1 in 22 overs (Govinda Poddar 33 not out). Tripura: 3 points, Odisha: 1.
Updated Date:
Jan 06, 2020 16:45:48 IST
