Ranji Trophy 2019-20: IPL snub was difficult to digest, says Manoj Tiwary after smashing maiden triple ton for Bengal
The IPL snub was hard to digest, out-of-favour India batsman Manoj Tiwary said after his monumental triple ton in a Ranji Trophy game on Monday.
- Sri Lanka in Zimbabwe, 2 Test Series, 2020 ZIM Vs SL Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 ENG Vs WI Live Now
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs NIGU Australia Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 10 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND Vs SL India Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 90 runs
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 PAK Vs SCO Pakistan Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AUS Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Australia Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 UAE Vs CAN United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 NZ Vs JAPU Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN Vs ZIM Bangladesh Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 9 wickets (D/L method)
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA Vs AFG Afghanistan Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 7 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs CAN Australia Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SCO Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Scotland Under-19 by 126 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 253 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 BAN Vs NZ New Zealand Under-19 beat Bangladesh Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 IND Vs ZIM India Under-19 beat Zimbabwe Under-19 by 23 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 PAK Vs SL Pakistan Under-19 beat Sri Lanka Under-19 by 4 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AFG Vs ENG Afghanistan Under-19 beat England Under-19 by 21 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SA Vs NIGU South Africa Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 8 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 CAN Vs WI West Indies Under-19 beat Canada Under-19 by 3 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 JAPU Vs SCO Scotland Under-19 beat Japan Under-19 by 256 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NZ Vs UAE United Arab Emirates Under-19 beat New Zealand Under-19 by 1 wicket
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 AUS Vs BAN Bangladesh Under-19 tied with Australia Under-19
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 IND Vs AFG India Under-19 beat Afghanistan Under-19 by 211 runs
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 NIGU Vs PAK Pakistan Under-19 beat Nigeria Under-19 by 9 wickets
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 ENG Vs ZIM Match Abandoned
- ICC Under-19 World Cup Warm Up Matches, 2020 SA Vs SL Sri Lanka Under-19 beat South Africa Under-19 by 15 runs
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 7 wickets
- Ireland in West Indies, 3 T20I Series, 2020 WI Vs IRE Match Abandoned
- Australia in India, 3 ODI Series, 2020 IND Vs AUS India beat Australia by 36 runs
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA Vs ENG England beat South Africa by an innings and 53 runs
- India in New Zealand, 5 T20I Series, 2020 NZ vs IND - Jan 24th, 2020, 12:20 PM IST
- Basil D'Oliveira Trophy, 2019/20 SA vs ENG - Jan 24th, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- Bangladesh in Pakistan, 3 T20I Series, 2020 PAK vs BAN - Jan 24th, 2020, 07:00 PM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 25th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 27th, 2020, 04:30 AM IST
- South Africa Women in New Zealand, 3 ODI Series, 2020 NZW vs SAW - Jan 30th, 2020, 06:30 AM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 BAN vs SCO - Jan 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 IND vs JAPU - Jan 21st, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 SA vs CAN - Jan 22nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
- ICC Under-19 Cricket World Cup, 2020 AFG vs UAE - Jan 22nd, 2020, 01:30 PM IST
Top Stories
-
Anti-CAA protest at Shaheen Bagh, powered by women, has become symbol of resistance and spawned replicas across country
-
Surge in South American political protests linked to Russian trolls on Twitter, finds US Department of State
-
Prashant Kishor's fingerprints on Arvind Kejriwal's 'guarantee card' gambit for Delhi polls; narrative is being crafted around AAP chief, here's why
-
IMF cuts global growth forecasts as India falters on domestic demand slowdown; says bottom may be near
-
SC issues notice to Centre over plea challenging constitutionality of minority commission, welfare schemes for religious minorities
-
Australian Open 2020: Coco Gauff reinforces her big-match moxie with another statement win over Venus Williams
-
Joaquin Phoenix's Best Actor Oscar nod for Joker is compensation for all the previous snubs in his storied career
-
A Jimi Hendrix experience in London: On the musician's trail in city he thought of as 'home'
-
With her new book on 1971 Indo-Pak war, Anam Zakaria attempts to understand one of the most defining years in South Asian history
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|India
|5046
|120
|2
|New Zealand
|3241
|112
|3
|South Africa
|3177
|102
|4
|England
|4593
|102
|5
|Australia
|3672
|102
|6
|Sri Lanka
|3795
|95
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6745
|125
|2
|India
|7364
|121
|3
|New Zealand
|4837
|112
|4
|Australia
|5543
|111
|5
|South Africa
|5193
|110
|6
|Pakistan
|5019
|98
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Pakistan
|8366
|270
|2
|Australia
|6986
|269
|3
|England
|5568
|265
|4
|South Africa
|4720
|262
|5
|India
|10071
|258
|6
|New Zealand
|6056
|252
Kalyani: The IPL snub was "hard to digest", out-of-favour India batsman Manoj Tiwary said after his monumental triple ton in a Ranji Trophy game on Monday.
File photo of Manoj Tiwary. AP
Tiwary made an unbeaten 303 for Bengal against Hyderabad but, at 34, and given the Indian team's settled look, even this may not be enough for a national comeback.
"It was difficult to digest the fact (IPL snub). But that's the reality. Obviously, it feels bad when you see so many youngsters playing and I sit back at home watching. Those shots I could have hit. It's the harsh reality for me," Tiwary said.
"The franchise management looked for something different."
Tiwary became only the second player from Bengal, after Devang Gandhi (323), to score a triple ton.
He preferred to remain optimistic, urging the selectors to look at his consistency and quality.
"At the moment India are winning. It's difficult with the way India are shaping right now. But anything is possible in this world.
"Confidence is my strength. I always have to keep hope. Age is just a number for me," the 34-year-old said after his unbeaten knock.
Pointing to his 46 against Andhra on a Eden Gardens greentop, Tiwary said selectors often go for individual brilliance rather than seeing the quality of knocks.
"It was quite special. Even India Test batsman Hanuma Vihari (23) failed there. If it was difficult for him, then it would have been more difficult for us. it was challenging conditions. So it's about the quality of knocks.
"It's difficult to say about my comeback... I cannot select myself. But for someone with 8000-plus runs (8752) at 50-plus average (in first class cricket), you should see the consistency, the quality of knocks and not just individual brilliance."
Spending 10 hours and 30 minutes at the crease before Bengal declared at 635 for seven, Tiwary struck 30 fours and five sixes in his knock.
"I have always believed in my abilities and hardwork and my job is to keep scoring runs and win for the team," said Tiwary, who last played for India in 2015, when a second-string national side toured Zimbabwe for an ODI series.
Before that, Tiwary was given a short run in the ODIs during the 2011-12 season, a time when he notched up a 104 against the West Indies in Chennai before being left out.
Tiwary had last expressed his frustration after he was ignored for the four-day matches against South Africa A, the three-team Duleep Trophy, and the quadrangular series involving Australia A and South Africa A.
Tiwary did not feature in any of the side despite scoring well in the 2017-18 domestic season when he aggregated 507 runs at 126.7 – the highest-ever List-A average in a single domestic season in India.
He also averaged more than 100 in both the Vijay Hazare Trophy and the Deodhar Trophy, a feat that no other batsman has achieved in a season.
Tiwary dedicated the knock to his one and half year old son Yuvaan, whose name was inscribed prominently on his bat.
"This knock is very special for my family and to my son especially. Whatever I do now is for Yuvaan. He has been lucky for me. This knock also came from the bat with Yuvaan's name," he said.
"I would rate this behind my 104 – that was for India (against West Indies). But first 300, pretty happy. I played in a crucial and difficult situation in the morning.
"My role was important to hang in there and see off the new ball. It's a milestone I will cherish forever," he said as he had a muted celebration after reaching the landmark.
In the morning, with Tiwary on 156, coach and mentor Arun Lal had reminded him of Gandhi's 323.
"I never wanted to surpass his record... He has done so much for Bengal, let him be there. I'm happy getting 303... I will get many chances," Tiwary concluded.
Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.
Updated Date:
Jan 20, 2020 20:52:04 IST
Also See
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Shams Mulani, Aditya Tare power Mumbai to 284/6 against Tamil Nadu on Day 1; Vidarbha bundle out Bengal for 170
Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Wasim Jaffer's masterful 83, Vidarbha bowlers push Delhi on back-foot on opening day; Manoj Tiwary's ton puts Bengal in command
Ranji Trophy: Aditya Tare to lead under-fire Mumbai against Tamil Nadu with Suryakumar Yadav assigned to India A duty