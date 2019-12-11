Haryana seized the upper hand against Maharashtra on the third day of their Ranji Trophy Group C encounter on Wednesday, having reduced their opponents to 61 for five in the second innings.

Skipper Harshal Patel did the star turn for Haryana, taking four wickets in the first innings, as Maharashtra were all out for 247. Patel added two more wickets to his kitty in the second innings as Maharashtra trailed by 93 runs.

Resuming at 88 for 4, Maharashtra skipper Naushad Shaik (60) defied the home team attack, even as wickets regularly fell at the other end. A N Kazi (36) and A B Dandekar (30) were the others to make useful contributions.

After Tinu Kundu ended Shaik's innings, Kazi and Dandekar helped Maharashtra push the score to 247.

In the second innings, Maharashtra were rocked early by Patel, who got SM Gugale (0) and CG Khurana (0) with the team score on zero.

The in-form Ruturaj Gaikwad (7, 26 balls) and Shaik added 41 runs for the third wicket before Kundu dismissed the former.

Haryana's first innings total of 401 was built on superb tons by opener Shubham Rohilla (142) and middle-order batsman Shivam Chauhan (117).

Haryana 1st innings: 401 all out in 124.2 overs (Shivam Chauhan 117, Shubham Rohilla 142, AA Sanklecha 4/83, SS Bachhav 3/76) vs Maharashtra 247 all out in 96 overs (Naushad Shaik 60, AN Kazi 36; Harshal Patel 4/70, AH Hooda 3/50, Tinu Kundu 3/52) and 61 for 5 in 19 overs (N Shaik 27; Harshal Patel 2/12, AH Hooda 2/24).

At Agartala: Tripura 1st innings: 289 all out in 81.2 overs (Milind Kumar 59; Harmeet Singh 56, Pratyush Singh 40; Ashish Kumar 3/40, Ajay Yadav 3/61) vs Jharkhand 1st innings: 136 all out in 43 overs (Virat Singh 47, Vivek Tiwari 30; Rana Dutta 4/42, AK Sarkar 3/43) and 91 for 2 in 20 overs (Md Nazim 40).

At Guwahati: Services 1st innings: 124 all out in 52.1 overs (VS Hathwala 34; AK Das 4/39) and 279 all out in 45 overs (Rajat Paliwal 89, Vikas Hathwala 51; Arup Das 5/44) vs Assam 1st innings: 162 all out in 64.2 overs (Riyan Parag 66, Gokul Sharma 32; Diwesh Pathania 5/58, Shadab Nazar 3/44) and 74 for 5 in 31 overs (Sachidanad Pandey 2/12).

At Dehradun: Jammu and Kashmir 1st innings: 182 all out 49.2 overs (SP Khajuria 47; RS Shah 3/18) and 304 all out in 65.4 overs (Fazil Rashid 73, Abdul Samad 60, Ram Dayal 41) beat Uttarakhand 1st innings: 84 all out in 31 overs (D Negi 24 not out; M Mudhasir 5/13, Ram Dayal 4/28) and 149 all out in 46 overs (D Negi 55 not; Ram Dayal 5/58) by 253 runs. J&K: 6 points, Uttarakhand: 0.

At Raipur: Chhattisgarh 1st innings: 134 all out in 52.2 overs (AJ Mandal 47; Rajesh Mohanty 6/47) and 78 all out in 36.4 overs (Ashtosh Singh 43; Rajesh Mohanty 4/19, SB Pradhan 4/34) lost to Odisha 1st innings: 215 for 9 in 76.4 overs (Sujit Lenka 56, Biplab Samantray 30; Puneet Datey 4/58) by an innings and 3 runs. Odisha: 7 points, Chhattisgarh: 0.

Delhi face innings defeat as Jalaj scalps six

Thumba: Off-spinner Jalaj Saxena showed his Delhi counterparts how to bowl on an unresponsive track with a six-wicket haul, raising visions of an innings victory for Kerala in their first round Ranji Trophy group A encounter here on Wednesday.

On a track where Delhi's Shivam Sharma, Vikas Mishra and Tejas Baroka disappointed, domestic warhorse Saxena scalped 6 for 63 in 24 overs to skittle out Delhi for 142 in their first innings. This was after Kerala posted a massive 525 for nine declared.

With 383 runs in arrears, Kerala captain Sachin Baby rightly asked Delhi to follow-on and their openers Anuj Rawat (87 off 103 balls) and Kunal Chandela (51 off 103 balls) added 130 for the opening stand.

At stumps, Delhi were 142 for one in their second innings and still needing 241 to avoid what could be a humiliating innings defeat.

It will largely depend on skipper Dhruv Shorey's temperament and ability to bat through the day and get at least a point.

For Kerala, a lot will depend on spinners Saxena, Karaparambil Monish and Sijomon Joseph to get those nine wickets, with support from fast bowler Sandeep Warrier.

The morning belonged to Saxena as he bowled his fast off-breaks, and the Delhi batsmen didn't show enough stomach for a fight, which is mandatory after conceding 50 plus runs in the first innings.

Skipper Shorey (19 off 72 balls) put his head down during his partnership of 42 with deputy Nitish Rana (25) but edged one to Robin Uthappa in the slip cordon. Left-hander Rana was also caught by Uthappa off left-arm spinner Monish's bowling.

After that it was like a procession and a partnership of 37 for the ninth wicket between Navdeep Saini (25) and Vikas Mishra (13) took them to a 140-plus score.

The performance improved in the second innings as former India U-19 captain Anuj Rawat slammed 10 fours and three sixes to show positive intent, while the more orthodox Kunal Chandela was ready to wait for the loose deliveries.

During the end of the day, skipper Baby brought himself to bowl and removed Rawat to bring in some cheer for the home team, which will surely go for the jugular on the final day.

At Thumba: Kerala 525/9 decl. Delhi 142 in 62.4 overs (Nitish Rana 25, Navdeep Saini 25, Jalaj Saxena 6/63 in 24 overs, Sijomon Joseph 2/7) and 142/1 (Anuj Rawat 87, Kunal Chandela 51).

At Jaipur: Rajasthan 257 and 157/8 (Mahipal Lomror 43, Sanvir Singh 3/28).

Punjab 358 (Mandeep Singh 122, Anmol Malhotra 76, Gurkeerat Mann 68).

At Vijaywada: Andhra 211 and 100/2 (Hanuma Vihari 27, Rajneesh Gurbani 1/38).

Vidarbha 441 (Ganesh Sathish 237, Mohit Kale 82, Cheepurapalli Stephen 5/110)

At Hyderabad: Hyderabad 233 and 239/6 (Tanmay Agarwal 96, Axar Patel 2/44).

Gujarat 313 (Manprit Juneja 94, Rujul Bhatt 65, Mehidy Hassan 4/78).

Manipur beat Mizoram by 6 wickets

Kolkata: Manipur defeated Mizoram by six wickets in their Ranji Trophy plate group match here on Wednesday.

With the season's first victory, Manipur bagged six points to jump to the top of the group.

Needing 67 to win with two full days' play left, Manipur completed the task quite comfortably on the third day. They were 69 for four in 17.5 overs when the winning runs were scored.

After talented left-arm seamer Rajkumar Rex Singh's superb 8 for 22 decimated Mizoram for 65 in the first innings, Manipur made 289 in their first essay for a big lead of 224 runs.

Rex, after a good bowling effort, scored 65, and opener Bonny Singh contributed 89.

In their second essay, Mizoram made 290 all out with KB Pawan scoring 124, but that was not enough for them to challenge Manipur and avoid defeat.

In another match, Meghalaya defeated Nagaland by 110 runs to pocket six points.

