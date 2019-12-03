First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
PAK in AUS | 2nd Test Nov 29, 2019
AUS vs PAK
Australia beat Pakistan by an innings and 48 runs
ENG in NZ | 2nd Test Nov 29, 2019
NZ vs ENG
New Zealand drew with England
WI in IND Dec 06, 2019
IND vs WI
Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Hyderabad
ICC CWC League 2 Dec 08, 2019
UAE vs USA
Sharjah Cricket Association Stadium, Sharjah
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri appointed as Saurashtra's coach

Saurashtra Cricket Association secretary Himanshu Shah confirmed Ghavri's appointment.

Press Trust of India, Dec 03, 2019 21:39:29 IST

Rajkot: Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri has been appointed as the coach for the Saurashtra Ranji team.

Saurashtra Cricket Association secretary Himanshu Shah confirmed Ghavri's appointment.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Former India pacer Karsan Ghavri appointed as Saurashtras coach

Representational image. Getty Images

"Yes, he (Ghavri) has joined (the team) as the head coach," Shah told PTI.

The 68-year-old Ghavri, a former left-arm speedster, has played 39 Tests and 19 ODIs, picking up 109 and 15 wickets respectively in the two formats.

He was earlier a part of the Cricket Improvement Committee of the Mumbai Cricket Association.

Saurashtra finished runners-up in the last Ranji season after losing to Vidarbha in the final.

"I take it as a challenge and I am doing it after 10-11 years. It is a new beginning (for me)," Ghavri, who is currently with the team, said.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 03, 2019 21:39:29 IST

Tags : Cricket Improvement Committee, Himanshu Shah, Karsan Ghavri, Mumbai Cricket Association, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Saurashtra, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all


Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com