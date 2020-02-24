Ongole, Andhra Pradesh: Saurashtra booked their spot in the semi-finals of the Ranji Trophy on the basis of the first innings after their quarter-final tie against Andhra ended in a draw on the final day in Ongole on Monday.

Resuming at the overnight score of 375 for 9, the visitors were dismissed for 426 in 138 overs in the second innings, setting an improbable target of 710 runs for Andhra.

After being bowled out for 136 in the first innings, Andhra finished at 149 for 4 in 51 overs in their second essay before play was called off.

A strokeful half-century by Andhra captain KS Bharat (55, 69 balls, 6 fours, 1 six) was the bright spot in the host team's second innings.

The wicket-keeper-batsman, who is on the fringes of national selection and has been part of various India 'A' teams in the recent past, showed why he is rated highly, playing some delightful shots during his knock.

Earlier when Saurashtra resumed, No 10 Chetan Sakariya (29 not out, 99 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) and skipper Jaydev Unadkat (31, 48 balls, 2 fours, 1 six) used the long handle to good effect and added 51 runs.

Chirag Jani, who scored a century in Saurashtra's first innings, was named Man of the Match.

Brief Scores: Saurashtra 419 all out in 146.5 overs (Chirag Jani 121, Perak Mankad 80, Vishvarajsingh Jadeja 73, Sheldon Jackson 50; Prithvi Raj Yarra 3/51) and 426 all out in 138 overs (Perak Mankad 85, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja 60, Avi Barot 54; Jyothi Sai Krishna 4/74) drew with Andhra 136 all out in 78.2 overs (C R Gnaneshwar 43; Jaydev Unadkat 4/42) and 149 for 4 in 51 overs (K S Bharat 55 not out).

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.