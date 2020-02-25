Ranji Trophy 2019-20: DRS to make maiden appearance in semi-finals; teams to be give four referrals per innings
The decision to introduce limited DRS was taken after the umpires committed a few howlers in some knockout games of the previous season.
Rajkot: In a first, the Decision Review System (DRS) will be implemented in the Ranji Trophy when Saurashtra take on Gujarat in the semi-final of the premier domestic competition, starting on Saturday.
The teams will be given four referrals per innings but the technology will not have Hawk Eye and Ultra Edge, two key components of the DRS used in international games.
"First time in Ranji Trophy, Umpire Decision Review System (DRS) is being introduced. Semi-final matches and final match of Ranji Trophy 2019-20 will have DRS system," Saurashtra Cricket Association stated in a press release on Tuesday.
Representational Image of Ranji Trophy. Image courtesy: Twitter @BCCI
Last week, BCCI's general manager of cricket Saba Karim had said the limited use of DRS was always planned for the Ranji Trophy semi-finals and not from the knockout stages.
The decision to introduce limited DRS was taken after the umpires committed a few howlers in some knockout games of the previous season.
The semi-final will be held at the SCA Stadium in Khandheri.
"In each innings, each team shall be allowed to make a maximum of four player review. Where a request for a player review results in the original on-field decision being reversed, then the Player Review shall be categorised as successful and shall not count towards the innings limit," the release stated.
Saurashtra Cricket Association president Jaydev Shah welcomed the decision of having DRS in Ranji trophy.
He stated that the Ranji Trophy along with Vijay Hazare and Syed Mushtaq Ali are the most important events in India's domestic calendar and DRS should be use in at least the semifinals and finals of these tournaments.
This is Saurashtra's sixth appearance in a Ranji semi-final.
The other semi-final of the domestic championship will be played between Karnataka and Bengal.
In July, Karim had said the DRS will be used from knockouts.
Updated Date:
Feb 25, 2020 15:00:54 IST
