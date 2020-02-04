Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Dharmendrasinh Jadeja's five-for puts Saurashtra on top against Mumbai on Day 1; Delhi mount fightback against Gujarat
Saurashtra left arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja snared five wickets to leave Mumbai teetering at 249 for eight on the opening day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game on Tuesday.
Rajkot: Saurashtra left arm spinner Dharmendrasinh Jadeja snared five wickets to leave Mumbai teetering at 249 for eight on the opening day of their Elite Group B Ranji Trophy game on Tuesday.
Had Sarfaraz Khan yet again not rescued Mumbai after they suffered a top-order collapse with his 78, the 41-time Ranji champions would have been in more trouble in what is a must-win game for them.
Representative photo. Getty Images
Jadeja (5/90) rattled their top-order and among his wickets were Jay Bista (43), Bhupen Lalwani (25), Siddesh Lad (13) and rival skipper Aditya Tare (10).
Opting to bat at the SCA Stadium in Khandheri, Mumbai openers Bista and Lalwani failed to convert their starts. The duo put up 62 for the first wicket before Bista was trapped in front of the wicket by Jadeja.
Senior-pro Suryakumar Yadav fell for a first-ball duck after being trapped in front of the wicket by Prerak Mankad as Mumbai were in spot of bother at 63 for two. Soon it became 74 for three after Jadeja removed Lalwani, who gave a sitter at mid-off.
Crisis man Siddhesh Lad (13) had on several occasions in the past taken his team out of rubble, but failed to do it on Tuesday. He became Jadeja's third victim after the left arm spinner trapped him in front of the wicket to leave the visitors tottering at 88 for four.
Then Sarfaraz (78 off 126 balls; 9x4 and 2x6) and all-rounder Shams Mulani (59 not out off 171 balls; 6x4; 2x6) steadied the ship with their 109-run stand for the fifth wicket. They ensured that the domestic giants took lunch and tea without losing any further wickets.
Sarfaraz, who took his team out of trouble in the last two matches, again played a matured and responsible knock.
However, after doing all the hard work, he fell on 78 after being cleaned up by Kamlesh Makwana. Sarfaraz's unbeaten run thus ended in first-class cricket after amassing 605 runs from three innings.
Aditya Tare (10) was dismissed cheaply as he became Jadeja's fourth victim. Mulani held one end and completed his fourth fifty after tapping Jadeja for a single.
However, Mulani ran out of partners with Vinayak Bhoir (21) and Shashank Attarde (0) also falling in quick succession as Saurashtra took honours on Day 1.
For the hosts, Jadeja was ably supported by Mankad (2/30) and Makwana (1/46).
Earlier, the Saurashtra Cricket Association felicitated senior speedster Jaydev Unadkat for taking 300 scalps in first-class cricket. Unadkat, however, missed the game due to niggle.
Brief Scores: Mumbai 249/8 (Sarfaraz Khan 78; Shams Mulani 59 batting; D Jadeja 5-90) v/s Saurashtra
At Shimoga: Karnataka 233/3 (R Samarth 105; Siddharth KV 62 not out; Gourav Yadav 1-29) v/s Madhya Pradesh.
At Baroda: Baroda 174 all out (A Sheth 53, Anureet Singh 25; M Mohammed 7-68) v/s Tamil Nadu 135/0 (Abhinav Mukund 73 not out, L Suryapprakash 61 not out). TN trailed by 39 runs.
At New Delhi (Karnail Singh Stadium): Himachal Pradesh 283 (Nikhil Gangta 72, R Dhawan 70; Pradeep Poojar 4-62) v/s Railways.
Goa 260/5 after strong start vs Nagaland
Group leaders Goa frittered away a strong start to score 260 for five against Nagaland in their Ranji Plate fixture on Tuesday.
Opener Vaibhav Govekar (71) and number three Smit Patel (66) struck half centuries but the the home side clawed their way back in the second session with Shrikant Mundhe (3/36) and Imliwati Lemtur (2/77) sharing five wickets between them.
Electing to bat, Goa made steady progress but Mundhe broke the opening stand for 98 by trapping Sumiran Amonkar lbw for 33.
In five overs, Govekar departed failing to convert his start after being bowled by Imliwati Lemtur, while skipper Amit Verma (2) followed suit in the space of eight balls to leave Goa in disarray at 127/3.
Wicketkeeper batsman Smit Patel then took charge of the proceedings with a quickfire 66 from 98 balls (7x4, 2x6) before being dismissed by Lemtur.
Suyash Prabhudessai (36) and Darshan Misal (18) were at the crease at stumps on day one.
Brief Scores:
Goa: 260/5 from 86 overs (Vaibhav Govekar 71, Smit Patel 66; Shrikant Mundhe 3/36) vs Nagaland.
Kunwar, Himmat fightback takes Delhi to 270 for 6 vs Gujarat
All-rounder Kunwar Bidhuri and the talented Himmat Singh struck fighting half-centuries to rescue Delhi from a precarious position as the hosts reached 270 for 6 against Gujarat on the first day of their Ranji Trophy group A encounter.
Delhi at one stage were staring down the barrel at 136 for 5 with only opener Hiten Dalal (69 off 130 balls) looking comfortable against the Gujarat attack.
However, Himmat (56 off 153 balls), who made a comeback into the senior side along with Kunwar (78 batting off 133 balls) rescued Delhi with a 134-run sixth wicket stand.
Pacer Arzan Nagaswalla (3/54 in 18 overs) was the pick of the Gujarat bowlers while seasoned Axar Patel (1/60 in 18.3 overs) did the most important job of dismissing Himmat off the last ball of the day.
The right-hander, who showed tremendous patience during his 153-ball stay went for a drive but the edge landed in Rujul Bhatt's hands in the slip cordon.
This was after he had hit eight fours and a six during his knock. Kunwar, who scored his maiden half-century, was more attacking of the two, with 11 fours and a six to his credit.
In the morning, opener Anuj Rawat (4) was trapped leg before by left-arm seamer Rush Kalaria (2/58 in 22 overs) but skipper Dhruv Shorey (28) and Dalal added 73 for the second wicket.
With Delhi looking in control, pacer Nagaswalla dealt a twin blow getting Shorey leg-before and breaching through his deputy Nitish Rana's (0) defence in successive overs.
At 79 for 3, there was another stand of 49 between Dalal, who hit 10 fours and Jonty Sidhu (18). But in the post-lunch session, Nagaswalla got his third wicket as Jonty edged one to Samit Gohel in the slips.
Dalal, who faced 130 balls, suddenly had a rush of blood as he tried to hook an innocuous Kalaria bouncer to be caught by the only man Nagaswalla stationed behind square.
After that Himmat and Kunwar held the innings together which gives Delhi an opportunity to fight and remain in the match.
Brief Scores
In Delhi: Delhi 1st Innings 270/6 (Kunwar Bidhuri 78 batting, Hiten Dalal 69, Himmat Singh 53) vs Gujarat.
In Jaipur: Rajasthan 1st Innings242 all out (Mahipal Lomror 52, Mukesh Kumar 6/62). Bengal 1st Innings 47/1.
In Patiala: Andhra 97 (Siddarth Kaul 5/24, Vinay Choudhary 3/28) and 31/4 (Vinay Choudhary 3/11). Punjab 108 (Mandeep Singh 23, Shoaib Mohammed Khan 5/46, S Ashish 5/50).
In Nagpur: Vidarbha 239 for 6 (Wasim Jaffer 57, Ganesh Sathish 58, MD Nidheesh 3/53).
Updated Date:
Feb 04, 2020 23:00:26 IST
