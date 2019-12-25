Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Day 2 of Mumbai-Railways and Saurashtra-Uttar Pradesh fixtures to start late due to solar eclipse
The second day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group matches in Mumbai and Rajkot will start late by two hours from the regular time due to solar eclipse.
Mumbai: The second day of the ongoing Ranji Trophy Group matches in Mumbai and Rajkot will start late by two hours from the regular time due to solar eclipse.
A source in the host state association confirmed the development after the opening day's play between Mumbai and Railways concluded at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Representational photo. Image credit: Nasa
A solar eclipse occurs when a portion of the earth is engulfed in a shadow cast by the moon which fully or partially blocks sunlight.
All Ranji Trophy games begin at 9.30 am.
Railways have taken a narrow two runs lead after bundling out the 41-time Ranji Trophy champions for a party 114. They are 116/5 in their first essay.
Similarly, the Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA), which is hosting Uttar Pradesh at its stadium in Rajkot, also said that the play will start there at 11.30am on Thursday.
"Tomorrow, the match will start at 11:30 a.m. due to Solar Eclipse," the SCA stated in a release.
Saurashtra are comfortably placed at 322/8 with Test specialist Cheteswar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson and Harvik Desai slamming half centuries.
Updated Date:
Dec 25, 2019 19:55:53 IST
