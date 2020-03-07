First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 10 Mar 06, 2020
HK vs MAL
Hong Kong beat Malaysia by 6 wickets
WI in SL | 2nd T20I Mar 06, 2020
SL vs WI
West Indies beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
AFG and IRE in IND Mar 08, 2020
AFG vs IRE
Greater Noida Sports Complex Ground, Greater Noida
ZIM in BAN Mar 09, 2020
BAN vs ZIM
Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Cheteshwar Pujara to play for Saurashtra in final against Bengal

Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, it was confirmed on Saturday.

Press Trust of India, Mar 07, 2020 15:34:08 IST

Rajkot: Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara will play for Saurashtra in their Ranji Trophy final against Bengal, it was confirmed on Saturday.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Cheteshwar Pujara to play for Saurashtra in final against Bengal

File image of Cheteshwar Pujara. AP

The summit clash will he held at the SCA stadium in Khandheri from Monday. The stadium would be hosting the Ranji Trophy final for the first-time.

Pujara, who has played a 77 tests, will turn up for the hosts after a forgettable tour of New Zealand where the Indian batsmen were found in testing conditions.

Pujara made 100 runs in four innings in New Zealand with scores of 11 and 11 at Wellington and 54 and 24 at Christchurch.

The 17-member squad, led by star pacer Jaydev Unadkat, was announced by Saurashtra Cricket Association (SCA) on Saturday. After the win over Gujarat in the semifinals, Unadkat had revealed that he was in constant touch with Pujara, who was in New Zealand.

The SCA had also wanted Ravindra Jadeja to feature in the final but the BCCI turned down its request saying "national duty" comes first. Jadeja is expected to be in the India squad for the three ODIs against South Africa, beginning in Dharamsala on March 12.

Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Kamlesh Makwana, Arpit Vasavada, Chirag Jani, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Harvik Desai, Snell Patel (WK),Kishan Parmar, Avi Barot (wicketkeeper), Prerak Mankad, Samarth Vyas, Vishwaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Parth Bhut.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 07, 2020 15:34:08 IST

Tags : Bengal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Christchurch, Jaydev Unadkat, Ranji Trophy 2019, Saurashtra, Saurashtra Cricket Association, Sheldon Jackson

Also See


IPL 2020 POINTS TABLE

Pos. Team P W L D Pts.
1
Chennai
 0 0 0 0 0
2
Delhi
 0 0 0 0 0
3
Kolkata
 0 0 0 0 0
4
Punjab
 0 0 0 0 0
5
Mumbai
 0 0 0 0 0
6
Bangalore
 0 0 0 0 0
7
Rajasthan
 0 0 0 0 0
8
Hyderabad
 0 0 0 0 0
View Full Table

CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all