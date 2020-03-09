Rajkot: An unwell Cheteshwar Pujara could not bat more than 24 balls due to fever but should be fit enough to resume duty for Saurashtra in the Ranji Trophy final against Bengal on Day 2 at Rajkot.

Pujara, who had returned from New Zealand only a couple of days ago, came in to bat at six instead of his usual number four spot (for India it is number three) due to a throat infection.

The star batsman flicked pacer Ishan Porel on the second ball he played before collecting just one run off the next 22 balls.

Eventually, he decided to walk off the field at the end of the 77th over. Chetan Sakariya, who usually bats at number 11, was promoted for the second game in a row after Pujara's forced departure.

"He has fever and bad throat but should be fine to bat tomorrow," said Saurashtra skipper Jaydev Unadkat.

The hosts, aiming for the maiden title in their fourth attempt, badly needs Pujara's services on Day 2, having reached 206 for five on the opening day.

