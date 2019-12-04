Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Cheteshwar Pujara included in Saurashtra squad for first two games of upcoming season
Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was on Wednesday named into the 16-member Saurashtra squad for the first two Ranji Trophy games beginning from 9 December.
Rajkot: Test specialist Cheteshwar Pujara was on Wednesday named into the 16-member Saurashtra squad for the first two Ranji Trophy games beginning from 9 December.
The senior selection committee of Saurashtra Cricket Association selected the 16 members of Saurashtra's senior team for first two matches of the Ranji Trophy, which is led by left-arm speedster Jaydev Unadkat, a release here said.
File image of cheteshwar Pujara. Sportzpics
It will be a good practice for Pujara as India will be playing a Test match only after two months in New Zealand.
As reported by PTI, former India pacer Karsan Ghavri has already been appointed as Saurashtra head coach.
Saurashtra, who are the runners-up of the last Ranji Trophy season, are placed in the Elite Group B and begin their campaign with a game against Himachal Pradesh in Dharamshala.
Squad: Jaydev Unadkat (Captain), Cheteshwar Pujara, Sheldon Jackson, Arpit Vasavada, Dharmendrasinh Jadeja, Kamlesh Makwana, Snell Patel, Chirag Jani, Harvik Desai, Prerak Mankad, Avi Barot, Vishvaraj Jadeja, Kushang Patel, Chetan Sakariya, Divyaraj Chauhan and Jay Chauhan.
Updated Date:
Dec 04, 2019 15:18:05 IST
