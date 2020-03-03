First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
ACC ER T20 | Match 6 Mar 03, 2020
THA vs HK
Hong Kong beat Thailand by 8 wickets
ACC ER T20 | Match 5 Mar 03, 2020
MAL vs SIN
Singapore beat Malaysia by 128 runs
AUS in SA Mar 04, 2020
SA vs AUS
Mangaung Oval, Bloemfontein
WI in SL Mar 04, 2020
SL vs WI
Pallekele International Cricket Stadium, Kandy
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal receive Wriddhiman Saha boost for first final in 13 years

Saha is likely to be included in the lineup in place of opener Abhishek Raman who is struggling for runs.

Press Trust of India, Mar 03, 2020 15:39:00 IST

Kolkata: India Test wicketkeeper Wriddhiman Saha was on Tuesday included in Bengal's squad for their Ranji Trophy final starting on 9 March.

Saha is likely to be included in the lineup in place of opener Abhishek Raman who is struggling for runs.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal receive Wriddhiman Saha boost for first final in 13 years

File image of Wriddhiman Saha. Sportzpics

India's number one wicketkeeper Saha has recovered from a surgery on his right ring finger which he had sustained during the historic Day/Night Eden Test against Bangladesh.

However, he was not included the playing XI in India's recent 0-2 debacle in New Zealand.

Saha last played for Bengal in the 2017-18 Ranji season where he averaged 38.33 from four matches.

The selectors also named uncapped batsman Sudip Gharami with injured Koushik Ghosh and youngster Golam Mustafa being the only two omissions from the 16-member squad, which beat Karnataka in the semifinal.

Bengal pace attack brilliantly complemented Anustup Majumdar's unbeaten 149 to thrash a star-studded Karnataka by 174 runs inside four days and make their first Ranji Trophy final in 13 years.

Bengal will face the winners of the other semifinal between Saurashtra and Gujarat in an away match.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Mar 03, 2020 15:39:00 IST

Tags : Bengal, Bengal Cricket Team, Cricket, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Sports, SportsTracker, Wriddhiman Saha

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
6 Sri Lanka 4191 91
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5442 111
5 Australia 5854 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
6 New Zealand 7114 245
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all