First Cricket
Back toFirstpost
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy | 1st Test Dec 26, 2019
SA vs ENG
South Africa beat England by 107 runs
WI in IND | 3rd ODI Dec 22, 2019
IND vs WI
India beat West Indies by 4 wickets
Trans-Tasman Trophy Jan 03, 2020
AUS vs NZ
Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney
Basil D'Oliveira Trophy Jan 03, 2020
SA vs ENG
Newlands, Cape Town
  1. Home
    2. /
  2. News

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda omitted from squad for upcoming clash against Gujarat

The Bengal pace spearhead Dinda, who has represented India in 13 ODIs and 9 T20 Internationals, was dropped from the Bengal Ranji Trophy squad on the eve of their match against Andhra after he abused bowling coach Ranadeb Bose after a pre-match practice session and refused to apologise.

Press Trust of India, Dec 30, 2019 21:56:20 IST

Kolkata: Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda was once again kept out of the squad for their upcoming Ranji Trophy Elite Group A fixture against Gujarat from 3 January as the selectors named a 16-member squad on Monday.

The Bengal pace spearhead Dinda, who has represented India in 13 ODIs and 9 T20 Internationals, was dropped from the Bengal Ranji Trophy squad on the eve of their match against Andhra after he "abused" bowling coach Ranadeb Bose after a pre-match practice session and refused to apologise.

Ranji Trophy 2019-20: Bengal pacer Ashok Dinda omitted from squad for upcoming clash against Gujarat

File image of Ashok Dinda. PTI

"Based on team management's views, the selectors did not consider Dinda for inclusion in the team at this stage," CAB joint secretary Avishek Dalmiya said.

Bengal bowling attack missed Dinda as they had to settle for three points on basis of their first innings lead.

The state selectors also roped in uncapped left-handed batsman Kazi Junaid Safi in place of struggling Sudip Chatterjee. Bengal have slipped to seventh place with nine points from two matches in the Elite Cross Pool.

Bengal Squad: Abhimanyu Easwaran (Captain), Abhishek Raman, Manoj Tiwary, Anustup Majumder, Shreevats Goswami, Arnab Nandi, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ishan Porel, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Gharami, Akash Deep, Mukesh Kumar, Koushik Ghosh, B Amit, Ayan Bhattacharya, Kazi Junaid Saifi.

Find latest and upcoming tech gadgets online on Tech2 Gadgets. Get technology news, gadgets reviews & ratings. Popular gadgets including laptop, tablet and mobile specifications, features, prices, comparison.

Updated Date: Dec 30, 2019 21:56:20 IST

Tags : Ashok Dinda, Bengal, Bengal Cricket Team, Cricket, Ranadeb Bose, Ranji Trophy, Ranji Trophy 2019-20, Sports, SportsTracker

Also See


CRICKET SCORES





Top Stories

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
6 Sri Lanka 3795 95
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
6 Pakistan 5019 98
Full Ranking
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
6 New Zealand 6056 252
Full Ranking

More Stories

See all